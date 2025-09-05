September 2025

Nebraska Council on Teacher Education Annual Presentation

Each year the Nebraska Council on Teacher Education presents to the State Board. The NCTE serves as an advisory body, bringing together stakeholders from across the state who are directly involved in or interested in teacher and administrator preparation and certification. Through this role, NCTE supports the Nebraska Department of Education by identifying policy issues, proposing solutions, and providing feedback on potential revisions.

NCTE Annual Report

Attendance Awareness Month Resolution and “Nebraska Every Day Counts!” Campaign

Student attendance and chronic absenteeism remain an important indicator of student engagement and success for Nebraska schools. At its peak, in 2021, the statewide chronic absence rate was nearly 24%, or approximately, 73,000 students were chronically absent. Chronic absence is defined as a student missing 10% or more of their time enrolled in the school. While rates have been declining since 2021, it remains an important data point.

The NDE is raising awareness about chronic absenteeism, its root causes, and potential solutions and leading the “Nebraska Every Day Counts!” campaign with updated resources for parents, teachers, and administrators. The NDE and the State Board recognize September as Attendance Awareness Month.

Attendance Awareness Month Resolution

Nebraska Literacy Leadership Network Contract

The NDE reviewed continued needs and opportunities for literacy support in Nebraska schools.

After examining the Nebraska Literacy Project and its five tenets, NDE identified a potential gap –

school leader training and support. The NDE pursued a grant opportunity through the Sherwood

Foundation to fill this gap. The NDE successfully completed an application to create the Nebraska

Literacy Leadership Network. The State Board approved acceptance of grant funds at their August

2025 Board meeting.

Board members voted to contract with Bailey Education Group for this project.

Nebraska Literacy Leaders Network Contract

McKinney-Vento Grant Proposed Funds for the 2025-2026 School Year

Through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, federal funds are available to each state to support programs that meet the needs of homeless children and youth. The Nebraska Department of Education uses the funds to distribute subgrants to local educational agencies through a competitive grant process to promote the enrollment, attendance, and success of homeless children and youth.

McKinney-Vento Grant Awards

Statewide Longitudinal Data System Grant Activities

The Nebraska Department of Education was a successful applicant for the most recent round of Statewide Longitudinal Data System (SLDS) grant funding and was awarded $4 million which was accepted by the Nebraska State Board of Education in October of 2023. Expenditures from these SLDS grant funds for 2024-25 and 2025-26 are intended to integrate seamlessly with data and infrastructure improvements completed during prior work.

A complete list of anticipated projects and associated tasks is included in the SLDS list.

SLDS Tasks and Activities List