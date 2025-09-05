Agentic AI - The Food Industry's Next Big Advantage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris, the Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , was recently featured for his expert commentary on the emerging impact of agentic AI, a breakthrough in autonomous artificial intelligence, on operations and scalability in retail foodservice by The Food Institute - for over 90 years the most credible, authoritative “single source” of expertise for food industry executives.The article, titled “Why Agentic AI Is the Food Industry’s Next Big Thing,” explores how leading retailers, restaurant groups, and supply chain players are turning to advanced AI agents to optimize everything from front-of-house experiences to back-of-kitchen efficiency.____As AI-driven decision-making matures, businesses are evolving from predictive analytics to proactive, self-directed systems that can not only recommend actions, but autonomously execute them. This shift from reactive to agentic AI marks a critical turning point in enterprise digital transformation, especially for industries with razor-thin margins like foodservice.Morris, whose award-winning digital agency NEWMEDIA.COM has helped numerous organizations across hospitality, SaaS, healthcare, and government deploy scalable AI and martech infrastructure, shared how agentic AI is already delivering tangible operational wins in the food industry.Morris remarked:“Walmart isn’t just looking for small improvements; they’re updating how they run everything so they can keep costs low and adapt quickly. Companies that invest in unified, AI-driven data systems make better, faster decisions than their competitors.”He further elaborated on the practical benefits of agentic AI specifically in the context of hospitality:“This is a system that can actually take action on its own, pull together info from all over (like menus, supplier data, sales numbers, health codes), and fix problems before your staff even notices them. In foodservice, we’ve seen agentic AI handle tricky order customizations… they can cut errors and delays nearly in half. One of our clients saw their average wait for food at the table go down from 15 minutes to 10."When asked for a summary, Morris stated simply:"Agentic AI isn’t just another dashboard or chatbot. It’s on a totally different level.”____Why It Matters:- Agentic AI as a Force Multiplier: Unlike traditional AI tools that require manual oversight, agentic AI systems independently orchestrate tasks across departments—accelerating speed to action and enabling leaner teams to do more.- Real-World Impact in Foodservice: From intelligent ordering to dynamic labor scheduling and regulatory compliance, agentic AI is poised to reshape core restaurant and supply chain workflows.- Strategic Differentiation: As larger players like Walmart lead the charge, mid-market and growing brands that integrate these systems will gain a lasting competitive advantage.- NEWMEDIA.COM’s Expertise: Under Steve Morris’s leadership, NEWMEDIA.COM has helped clients build digital ecosystems that scale, blending UX design, AI development, content strategy, and martech architecture for measurable results.____Key Themes from the Article:1. Rise of Agentic AI in Business Operations:The article explores how Agentic AI, a next-gen form of artificial intelligence capable of independently completing complex tasks, has begun transforming how food and beverage businesses operate. Unlike traditional AI, Agentic AI can take action, make decisions, and optimize workflows with minimal human intervention.2. Digital Transformation in the Food Industry:Amid labor shortages and supply chain complexities, companies are looking for ways to scale efficiently. Agentic AI is positioned as a breakthrough solution, enabling everything from customer service automation to smart inventory management.3. Expert Insights on Practical Applications:Steve Morris, CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM, provides expert commentary on how Agentic AI is not just theoretical: it’s already delivering operational gains. He highlights real-world applications such as autonomous marketing campaigns, process automation, and strategic decision-making augmentation.“Agentic AI isn’t just the next buzzword; it’s the next business model,” says Morris. His perspective emphasizes that businesses embracing Agentic AI will gain a long-term competitive advantage.4. The Competitive Edge of Early AdoptionCompanies adopting Agentic AI early are finding faster go-to-market cycles, enhanced customer experiences, and leaner operational costs. This emerging trend marks a paradigm shift where AI evolves from a supportive tool to a proactive agent of change.5. NEWMEDIA.COM at the ForefrontNEWMEDIA.COM’s leadership in AI-enhanced digital transformation is noted as part of a broader trend of agencies stepping into advisory roles for enterprises navigating AI implementation.Read the full article here: https://foodinstitute.com/focus/why-agentic-ai-is-the-food-industrys-next-big-thing/ ____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a global digital marketing and innovation consultancy with over 25 years of experience in organic search visibility user-centered design , web development, AI-driven digital transformation, and omnichannel growth strategy. The agency specializes in:- Scalable marketing infrastructure and performance growth- UX/UI and customer experience optimization- AI-powered content and automation strategies- Agentic AI and operational intelligence systemsTo learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

