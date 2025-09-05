Singer-Songwriter Jennifer Harper Announces New Album Soul Alive

Jennifer Harper - Soul Alive album cover

Jennifer Harper's new album Soul Alive is a transformational journey through music, healing & sacred storytelling with 10 original songs by Harper and 1 cover.

powerful lyrics and a voice filled with gentleness, inviting every woman to rise above and embrace her true strength” — Radio Castor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist and singer-songwriter Jennifer Harper has announced the release of her third album, Soul Alive—a powerful collection of 10 original songs and a moving rendition of Bruno Mars’s “Talking to the Moon.”

Produced by acclaimed New York producer Matt Anthony (Shinedown, Pat Monahan, Darius Rucker, Theory of a Deadman), Soul Alive is rooted in Harper’s lifelong musicianship and spiritual journey. The result is a luminous fusion of heart, healing, and transformation. Harper, who has played piano since childhood, describes her music as “sacred storytelling through sound,” weaving together her artistry and inner growth as both musician and guide.

“With Soul Alive, I’m not just singing to people—I’m guiding them inward, helping them move through layers of their own transformation,” Harper explains. “I’m not just a musician; I’m a sacred spaceholder.” Her live performances reflect this vision, creating immersive, communal experiences that feel less like concerts and more like journeys of renewal.

The new album has already drawn international acclaim. Perspectives (Netherlands) praised Harper’s “rich, emotive voice” and “gentle piano melodies” that create “a soundscape both grounding and inspiring.” Radio Castor (France) highlighted her “powerful lyrics and a voice filled with gentleness, inviting every woman to rise above and embrace her true strength.” And Roadie Music (Brazil) called her sound “a delicate fusion between the nostalgic charm of the 70s and the modernity of pop.”

Soul Alive also marks an artistic evolution for Harper, whose earlier releases earned critical praise for their emotional honesty and sonic beauty. Songwriting Magazine hailed her work as “a slice of anthemic, lighter-waving Adult Oriented Folk-Rock,” while No Depression praised its “richness and complexity.” The Big Takeover called her sound “powerful and poignant,” and Vocal Media described her voice as “soothing and empowering… wrapping around you with warmth and strength.”

Soul Alive is available now as an independent release on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

Soul Alive (official music video by Jennifer Harper)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.