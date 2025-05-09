Filmmakers Launch Cross-Country Journey to Bridge America’s Political Divide

Bridging the Gap - new documentary following Dave Rosenberg and Susan Gorrell's 20-day journey across America on a mission to bridge the political divide in the country

Bridging the Gap documentary aims to spark honest conversations—and unity—across party lines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent filmmakers Dave Rosenberg and Susan Gorrell are hitting the road this summer with one mission: to bring Americans together. Their upcoming documentary, Bridging the Gap, will chronicle a 20-day, 15-city journey across the country, where the duo—representing opposite sides of the political spectrum—will meet with everyday Americans to explore what unites us beyond politics.

From June 25 through July 14, Rosenberg, a liberal from California, and Gorrell, a conservative from Iowa, will travel coast-to-coast, engaging in meaningful conversations with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Their goal: to cut through the noise of division and rediscover the common ground that connects us all.

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles and will include stops in cities such as Flagstaff, Santa Fe, Denver, Dubuque, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City. Along the way, they’ll attend local events and capture the distinct culture and spirit of each community. They plan to film conversations with Americans from all walks of life, including actors, politicians, healthcare professionals, musicians, journalists, small business owners, educators, CEOs, etc. Actor Austin Pendleton, author Jane Hall, pastor Steve Rambo, are among the scheduled interviews on their journey.

“This is a critical moment in our nation’s history,” says Rosenberg. “It may feel like we’re hopelessly divided, but I believe most Americans want the same things—we’ve just forgotten how to listen. This film is about rekindling that dialogue.”

Gorrell, who also serves as Executive Director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, adds: “When Dave approached me with this idea, I instantly said yes. I didn’t anticipate being in the film myself speaking with dozens of people on camera.” She chuckles, “I’m usually behind the scenes, but this project is too important not to be a part of. We need to start seeing each other as people again—not just political labels.”

Bridging the Gap will document this unique journey, capturing personal stories, challenging conversations, and unexpected moments of connection. The filmmakers hope it will inspire viewers to reflect, engage, and ultimately heal.

Follow Dave Rosenberg and Susan Gorrell on their journey of Bridging the Gap on their website BridgingtheGapMovie.com and on their social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and TikTok.

Bridging the Gap - documentary trailer

