Maverick Resort Partners with Capital Vacations to Revitalize and Reopen the Property

Aerial of the Maverick Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, a leading provider of management, sales, and vacation ownership services for independent resorts, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Maverick Resort Owners Association. The resort boasts 138 oceanfront units in beautiful Ormond Beach, just 4 miles north of Daytona Beach, FL. The agreement represents a turning point for the Maverick Resort, which has faced significant challenges in recent years due to extensive repair needs and financial strain after hurricane damage.Under the agreement, Capital Vacations will provide management services, sales and marketing support, and rental management solutions designed to stabilize the Association and restore long-term financial health.“Over the past year, our owners have endured challenge after challenge,” said Lance Douglas, President of the Maverick Resort Board of Directors. “We worked tirelessly to secure financing with our previous management partner, but when those efforts did not materialize, we knew we needed a new solution. Capital Vacations has stepped in with the expertise, resources, and urgency our Resort required. This partnership represents the best path forward to restore operations and protect the value of every owner’s investment.”In addition to rental and management, Capital Vacations will serve as the sales agent for unsold weeks, helping to bring in new, maintenance-fee-paying owners and providing rental management services to maximize occupancy and revenue. These efforts are expected to significantly improve the Association’s financial stability.“Capital Vacations is proud to welcome the Maverick Resort into our family of managed independent resorts,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “We understand how important this property is to its owners and to the Ormond Beach community. Our immediate focus is on funding repairs, reopening the Resort, and ensuring long-term stability while delivering the service and experiences Maverick owners and guests deserve.”###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

