Research Suggests Travel Boosts Well-Being

Why Vacation Ownership May Be the Healthiest Decision You Make This Year

At Capital Vacations, we’re in the business of well-being as much as we are in vacation ownership.” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In our fast-paced world, regular travel isn't just a luxury—it’s a powerful lever for better health. Recent research confirms that frequent, well-planned vacations dramatically boost both mental and physical well-being. The vacation ownership club model champions this restorative rhythm, giving owners the structure and freedom to travel more often and feel better for it.A Medically Backed Case for More VacationsAccording to the Framingham Heart Study, men who failed to take annual vacations were 30% more likely to suffer from heart disease. In contrast, women who vacationed only once every six years or less were nearly eight times more likely to develop coronary heart disease or experience a heart attack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also notes that regular leisure travel can help lower blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce the effects of chronic stress—all critical factors for long-term wellness.Vacation ownership clubs allow for planning intentional escapes throughout the year—trips that renew your spirit, reset your mind, and recharge your health. It’s about consistent well-being, not just one vacation a year. Owners benefit from flexible, recurring access to carefully curated resorts, encouraging them to travel more frequently, engage in active experiences, and fully unplug.Designed for Healthier Living“At Capital Vacations, we’re in the business of well-being as much as we are in vacation ownership. Regular travel to a variety of destinations isn’t just encouraged—it’s embedded in our model,” says Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations.A Healthier Choice for People—and for Your BodyVacation ownership club resorts often offer a range of health-focused experiences such as hikes and nature trails, fitness activities, and relaxation programming. These initiatives align perfectly with research-backed restorative techniques.By making vacation a regular part of life—not a hard-won annual splurge—vacation ownership creates opportunities for sustained health benefits. Frequent breaks from routine, paired with the freedom to choose the pace and style of travel, support reduced stress, improved sleep, heightened mood, and stronger relationships.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

