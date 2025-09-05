MDC holds hunter education skills training class Sept. 16 in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office in Lee’s Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 16. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

The Sept. 16 class will be held from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. The Kansas City Regional office is located at 12405 SE Ranson Road in Lee’s Summit. Register for the event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211685. Questions about this event can be send to Adam Brandsgaard at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.