INK Entertainment Strengthens Digital Defenses Through Strategic Engagement with CYPFER

Executive Protection and Platform Security Now Central to INK’s Digital Innovation Strategy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global authority in digital executive protection and cybersecurity, announces its strategic collaboration with Charles Khabouth, the visionary CEO of INK Entertainment Group. The engagement centers on enhancing INK’s cybersecurity posture across its expansive portfolio of venues, platforms, and executive infrastructure.

Charles Khabouth has become synonymous with premium hospitality experiences, having created and led INK Entertainment’s acclaimed lineup of restaurants, clubs, and lifestyle destinations. As the company’s global influence expands, so too does its digital exposure—making robust cyber protection a strategic imperative.

“At INK Entertainment, digital integration plays a vital role in how we operate and serve our guests,” says Khabouth. “From online reservations to digital branding and beyond, security must match our standard of excellence. Our collaboration with CYPFER ensures we’re future-ready and resilient.”

CYPFER’s cybersecurity experts have deployed their Cyber Certainty™ methodology to deliver bespoke solutions for INK, including executive digital protection, infrastructure hardening, and platform risk mitigation.

“Charles Khabouth leads a brand built on experience, exclusivity, and global appeal,” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “These qualities make INK Entertainment a prime target for digital threats. We are proud to bring certainty and protection to such a dynamic and culturally significant organization.”

The hospitality and nightlife sectors increasingly rely on seamless digital operations—from payment systems and data analytics to guest loyalty platforms and online marketing. This makes cybersecurity no longer optional, but essential.

“At CYPFER, we serve the pioneers—those who influence culture, commerce, and conversation,” Tobok adds. “This engagement with Charles Khabouth and INK reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the secure growth of digital enterprises.”

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

