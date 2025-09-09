Shaker Cabinets Launches New Collection Highlighting Modern Trends in Shaker-Style Kitchen Design

Shaker Cabinets Wood Database 10 x 10 Kitchen Cabinets

GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaker Cabinets , a national leader in Shaker style kitchen cabinetry, today announced the launch of its newest cabinet collection, designed to meet the growing demand for kitchens that balance timeless craftsmanship with contemporary functionality.The collection expands Shaker Cabinets’ offerings across kitchen cabinets, RTA cabinetry, and white Shaker lines, while introducing fresh finishes and design details that reflect consumer preferences for versatile storage, natural aesthetics, and clean, modern layouts.Meeting Shifting Design TrendsThe launch comes at a time when homeowners and designers are increasingly drawn to Shaker-inspired simplicity paired with modern performance features. According to industry insights, white Shaker cabinets remain a top choice, while natural wood finishes and two-tone layouts are rising in popularity.Shaker Cabinets’ new collection incorporates these design shifts with expanded color palettes, durable finishes, and smart storage solutions, offering homeowners and professionals greater flexibility in project planning.“This collection represents the next step in our mission to make Shaker-style cabinetry accessible for today’s kitchens,” said Chen Ah, CEO of Shaker Cabinets. “We’ve blended the heritage of traditional Shaker craftsmanship with updates that reflect how people live and design today.”Key Features of the New CollectionExpanded Color Options: In addition to classic white Shaker cabinets, the line introduces natural wood tones, soft greys, and deep navy finishes.Enhanced Storage Designs: New pantry configurations and modular base cabinets support modern kitchen layouts with efficiency in mind.Durable Finishes: Scratch-resistant coatings and upgraded hardware extend product longevity.RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) Options: Flexible choices for contractors and DIY homeowners alike.These additions reinforce Shaker Cabinets’ position as a trusted resource for both large-scale remodels and smaller, design-focused projects.Resources That Build TrustThe collection launch coincides with ongoing investments in digital resources, including Shaker Cabinets’ Wood Glossary & Database and online design calculators, which provide clarity on materials, layouts, and project costs.These tools, combined with showroom consultation, give customers the confidence to make informed, design-driven decisions.Showroom Access Across Four StatesThe new collection will be available immediately at Shaker Cabinets’ showrooms in:Bremen, Georgia: Georgia Ave, Bremen, GA 30110Interlachen, Florida: Keuka Road, Interlachen, FL 32148Wellsville, Missouri: MO-19, Wellsville, MO 63384Ontario, California: Wanamaker Ave, Ontario, CA 91761About Shaker CabinetsFounded in 2003, Shaker Cabinets has become a trusted brand in American kitchen design. Known for its focus on Shaker-style cabinetry, the company combines craftsmanship, customer education, and innovation to serve homeowners, contractors, and designers nationwide.The Tools & Calculators Suite, Ultimate Wood Database, and Newly lauched are live now and freely accessible to the public via:Media ContactShaker CabinetsPhone: +1 (818) 835-5888Email: hello@shakercabinets.comWebsite: https://shakercabinets.com Kitchen Cabinets: https://shakercabinets.com/kitchen-cabinets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.