ACEP-BURKINA SA Wins Dual Honors for Excellence in Microfinance Innovation and Financial Inclusion at GBF Awards 2025

MR. OUSSENI KIRAKOYA, CEO, ACEP BURKINA SA ACEP BURKINA SA TEAM

ACEP-BURKINA SA wins dual honors at Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 for Excellence in Microfinance Innovation and Financial Inclusion in Burkina Faso.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark recognition of its leadership in advancing inclusive finance, ACEP BURKINA SA has received dual honors in the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025: “Excellence in Microfinance Innovation, Burkina Faso 2025” and “Excellence in Financial Inclusion, Burkina Faso 2025.”These titles highlight the institution’s forward-looking approach to microfinance and its success in extending financial access to underserved populations. By combining innovation with deep community presence, ACEP BURKINA SA has positioned itself as a catalyst for economic empowerment in Burkina Faso and a model for other emerging markets. The recognition also reflects the company’s ability to translate its mission and values into practical solutions that strengthen local enterprise, reduce barriers to credit, and foster long-term social and economic resilience. ACEP-BURKINA SA has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and inclusive finance, especially in underserved markets,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media . “Their forward-thinking approach to microfinance and ability to connect marginalized populations to formal financial systems is a model for financial institutions across emerging economies. These dual honors are richly deserved.”"Being awarded twice as the best microfinance in Financial Inclusion Award and Excellence in Microfinance Innovation in Africa are some powerful recognitions of the hard work, dedication, and discipline of the entire ACEP Burkina SA team. They reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality financial services to Burkinabe entrepreneurs, while staying true to our core values: integrity, responsibility, and proximity. This success is the result of a collective effort, and we dedicate it to our clients, our partners, and all those who believe in our mission," said Mr. Ousseni Kirakoya, CEO of ACEP BURKINA.About ACEP-BURKINA SAACEP Burkina is a microfinance institution and a subsidiary of the ACEP Group, which operates in four African countries: Burkina Faso, Madagascar, Cameroon, and Niger. All subsidiaries share the same core values: Integrity, Responsibility, Proximity, Efficiency, and Team Spirit. Established in Burkina Faso since October 2012, ACEP Burkina now operates 12 branches located in major cities across the country, including Ouagadougou, Bobo-Dioulasso, Koudougou, Kaya, and Ouahigouya. An expansion of the branch network is planned for the second half of 2025. ACEP Burkina’s mission is to provide accessible financial products and services to very small (VSEs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in urban and peri-urban areas, supporting their economic and social development.The services offered by ACEP Burkina include:• Direct credit with no prior savings requirement, for VSEs, up to a ceiling of 14,500,000 FCFA ;• TPE+ loans, with a ceiling of 20,000,000 FCFA ;• SME loans, ranging from 20,000,000 to 200,000,000 FCFA ;• Term deposits (DAT) with a minimum interest rate of 4% ;• A variety of savings products tailored to the needs of all types of clients ;• Guarantee instruments and official attestations.Since its inception, the institution has disbursed over 350 billion FCFA in working capital and investment financing, benefiting more than 40,000 entrepreneurs. These funds have supported a wide range of sectors, including general trade, processing, catering, crafts, and transport. In 2021, ACEP Burkina embarked on a major digital transformation initiative, overhauling its internal processes and transitioning to a new core banking system.With its deep-rooted local presence and solid experience, the institution continues to reaffirm its commitment to supporting Burkinabe entrepreneurs in bringing their projects to life through tailored, sustainable, and responsible financial solutions.Success at your fingertips!About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators.Nominate your company or business leader for the 2025 Frontier Awards, Visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.