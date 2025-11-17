The Egyptian Credit Bureau 'iscore' Honored with Prestigious 'Pioneer of AI-Driven Credit Transformation' Award

Mohamed Korayem, CEO & Managing Director of iscore

Boston Brand Research & Media recognizes iscore with global award for AI-powered credit transformation, financial inclusion & digital innovation in North Africa

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Egyptian Credit Bureau, iscore, has been honored with the “Pioneer of AI-Driven Credit Transformation – North Africa, 2025” award by Boston Brand Research & Media (BBRM) as part of the Global Brand Frontier Awards.This recognition celebrates iscore leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to redefine credit assessment and empower Egypt financial ecosystem. The award highlights iscore ongoing innovation, strategic alignment with Egypt Vision 2030, and its pivotal role in advancing digital transformation and financial inclusion across the region."iscore's achievement stands as a testament to how data intelligence and technology can redefine access to credit and financial inclusion," said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. "Their innovative approach to AI-driven credit analytics has not only enhanced overall performance and efficiency in Egypt's financial sector but also positioned the region as a leader in digital financial transformation. What distinguishes iscore is their ability to combine cutting-edge AI technology with secure governmental data integration, creating a comprehensive, trusted data ecosystem that best serves the financial sector. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking innovation that the Global Brand Frontier Awards seeks to recognize."Mohamed Korayem, CEO & Managing Director of iscore, reflected on the significance of the achievement: “We are truly honored to receive this recognition from BBRM. It reflects iscore commitment to transforming Egypt's credit landscape through secure data use and AI-powered innovation. Our focus remains on empowering financial institutions, ensuring a more inclusive and digitally advanced economy.”About The Egyptian Credit Bureau “iscoreˮThe company was founded in 2005 as an Egyptian joint-stock company with contributions from 25 banks and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency. Iscore supports Egypt Vision 2030, the Central Bank of Egypt financial inclusion strategy, and the Financial Regulatory Authority initiatives.By leveraging AI-driven analytics and secure data integrations with governmental systems, iscore enables financial institutions to access accurate, real-time credit insights, enhancing decision-making, efficiency, and transparency across Egypt evolving financial sector.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. As one of the most reputed organizations in the brand consulting sector, the company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility across diverse industries.Through its editorial platforms, research initiatives, and prestigious annual awards programs including the Global Brand Frontier Awards, Boston Brand Research & Media serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance, industry transformation, and organizational excellence. The firm's rigorous research methodologies and commitment to recognizing genuine achievement have established it as a highly regarded authority in strategic brand recognition.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous, research-driven selection process, the program recognizes organizations for innovation, leadership, sustainability, customer experience, and strategic impact.The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators across key global markets. The Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025 continue this legacy as one of the most reputed and highly regarded global award recognition platforms for brands that are shaping the next frontier of business.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards

