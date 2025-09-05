Allen Business Advisors Announces Speaking and Exhibit Schedule for September and October

Silver Tsunami of Retirements? Allen Business Advisors Leads with Employee Ownership Solutions #SuccessionPlanning #Engineering

Owners deserve succession strategies that protect their legacy, preserve jobs, and reward their years of hard work.” — John R. Allen, III, President of Allen Business Advisors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Business Advisors, a national leader in succession planning for architectural, engineering, and land surveying firms, today announced its upcoming speaking and exhibit schedule for fall 2025.

John R. Allen, III, President of Allen Business Advisors, was named a Northeast Transition Initiative (NETI) Fellow. As part of the fellowship, Allen and fellow participants addressed the growing “Silver Tsunami” of retiring baby boomer business owners, many of whom lack a succession plan. This wave of retirements poses significant risks to businesses, jobs, and local economies. Over nine months, NETI Fellows received training and resources to help owners explore succession planning strategies, with a strong focus on employee ownership as a practical solution.

Learn more about NETI Fellowship: https://ownershiptransition.org/2025/02/10/neti-welcomes-2nd-cohort-of-fellowship-program

As part of this mission, Allen will be sharing his expertise and engaging with business owners at several major events this fall:

• NY Cooperative Summit – Albany, NY, October 4, 2025

Allen will speak on his experience as a NETI Fellow and highlight opportunities to expand employee ownership. This year’s theme, “Cooperative Resilience: Cultivating a Statewide Movement for Economic Democracy,” aligns with Allen’s advocacy for employee-led succession strategies.

• NCSEA Structural Engineering Summit – Hilton Midtown, New York City, October 14–17, 2025

Allen Business Advisors will exhibit at this premier gathering of structural engineers. The firm will present its signature Step-Up Legacy Plan, which helps owners sell their businesses to employees and receive payment at closing, as well as, from the employees’ perspective, how to “buy out the boss.”

• Bi-State (NY & NJ) Fall Conference – Hyatt Regency, New Brunswick, NJ, September 14–18, 2025

At this regional industry event, Allen Business Advisors will once again showcase its Step-Up Legacy Plan for business transitions, with a focus on employee ownership as a powerful succession option.

“Owners deserve succession strategies that protect their legacy, preserve jobs, and reward their years of hard work,” said Allen. “Employee ownership, when structured properly, makes that possible, and ensures sellers are paid in full at closing.”

About Allen Business Advisors

Allen Business Advisors specializes exclusively in selling architectural, engineering, and land surveying firms across the United States. Led by former commercial loan officers, the firm is uniquely positioned to arrange SBA financing, allowing employees to acquire companies with as little as 5% down, while sellers receive 90–100% of their proceeds at closing.

For more information, visit www.allenbusinessadvisors.com.

