Allen Business Advisors President John R. Allen III Earns Dual Credentials, Advancing Leadership in Key-Employee Buyouts

Specialist in Selling to key employees

New dual credentials reinforce ABA’s position as a national expert in key-employee buyouts and internal succession planning.

These credentials reinforce our commitment to simple, financially sound internal transitions that protect continuity and culture.” — John R. Allen, III

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Business Advisors announced today that its President, John R. Allen III, has earned two of the most respected credentials in the field of internal ownership transition and employee buyouts. Allen recently completed the highly selective NETI Fellowship, a nine-month program run by the Northeast Transition Initiative partnership, and also received the designation of Certified Employee Ownership Advisor (CEOA) through Project Equity, a national leader in broad-based employee ownership.

These complementary programs place Allen in a rare position among U.S. advisors who support internal succession. NETI trains Fellows to help business owners with continuity, owner readiness, cultural preservation, and successor development. Project Equity’s CEOA certification offers advanced tools for assessing employee-ownership pathways, structuring transactions, and promoting long-term shared-success models.

“These two programs formalized what we’ve been practicing for years,” said Allen.

“Most business owners want continuity and culture preserved. They want key employees to thrive after the transition. NETI and Project Equity have strengthened our ability to design internal transitions that are simple, fast, and financially sound, without the complexity of an ESOP.”

Allen Business Advisors specializes in helping architecture, engineering, and land-surveying (A/E/LS) firms transition ownership internally to key employees using SBA-financed, non-ESOP structures. Through the firm’s Step-Up Legacy Plan™, owners receive 100% of their money at closing, while key employees can acquire the company with low equity investment and minimal operational disruption. This streamlined, continuity-focused model aligns directly with the transition principles taught in both the NETI Fellowship and Project Equity’s Certified Employee Ownership Advisor program.

Learn more: https://www.allenbusinessadvisors.com/step-up-legacy-plan.

“John’s dual credentials place him among the most specialized internal-succession advisors in the country,” said Rob Brown, Founder and Director of Business Ownership Solutions at CDI, who leads the Fellowship program.

“There is growing demand for advisors who understand both the financial structuring and the human dynamics of internal transitions. John’s expertise in this field places him at the pinnacle of advisors.”

With 41% of U.S. businesses owned by baby boomers and professional-service firms increasingly favoring internal buyouts over third-party sales, Allen Business Advisors is positioned to be a national leader in employee-ownership transfers.

About Allen Business Advisors

Allen Business Advisors helps owners of architecture, engineering, and land-surveying firms transition their businesses internally to key employees using SBA-financed, non-ESOP structures. The firm’s Step-Up Legacy Plan™ provides owners with full liquidity at closing while preserving culture, continuity, and long-term stability.

Learn more: www.allenbusinessadvisors.com

About NETI

The Northeast Transition Initiative (NETI) is a partnership of nonprofit exit planning and employee-ownership advisors, and capital providers, dedicated to advancing best practices in employee-ownership transitions and internal succession. NETI’s Fellowship prepares advisors to guide owners and successors through continuity planning and ownership transfer.

https://ownershiptransition.org

About Project Equity

Project Equity is a national leader in broad-based employee ownership and provides training, certification, and support for advisors guiding businesses toward employee-ownership models. The Certified Employee Ownership Advisor (CEOA) program equips professionals with tools to evaluate and structure successful transitions.

https://project-equity.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.