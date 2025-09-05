i91 NB, Dummerston *************UPDATE***************
I91NB has both lanes open
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
*************** UPDATE****************
91NB IS REOPENED WITH 1 LANE OF TRAVEL
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
**UPDATE TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION**
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED in the area between Exit 3 and Exit 4, due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED TO ONE LANE in the area of Mile Marker 15 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.