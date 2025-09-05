Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,854 in the last 365 days.

i91 NB, Dummerston *************UPDATE***************

I91NB has both lanes open

 

 

 

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

*************** UPDATE****************

91NB IS REOPENED WITH 1 LANE OF TRAVEL

 

 

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

**UPDATE TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION**

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED in the area between Exit 3 and Exit 4, due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

1330 Westminster Heights Rd 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED TO ONE LANE in the area of Mile Marker 15 due to a crash. 

This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

1330 Westminster Heights Rd 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

i91 NB, Dummerston *************UPDATE***************

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more