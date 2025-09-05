ReqReadyAI Expands into the Middle East’s GCC Region to Bridge Critical AI Skills Gap

ReReadyAI

ReqReadyAI, a people-focused hiring solutions firm leveraging artificial intelligence, today announced strategic expansion into Gulf Cooperation Council region

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReqReadyAI , a people-focused hiring solutions firm leveraging artificial intelligence, today announced its strategic expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The move targets the massive skills gap emerging from the area's unprecedented AI investment boom.The GCC region has become a "hot bed for AI activity," with governments and corporations pouring historic amounts into artificial intelligence initiatives. According to IMARC Group, the GCC AI market reached $5.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit $22.4 billion by 2033. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have each announced multi-year AI initiatives targeting up to $100 billion through 2030, according to Bloomberg and UAE government sources.McKinsey research shows that generative AI alone could generate between $21 billion and $35 billion annually in the GCC region. Nearly three-quarters of GCC organizations are already using gen AI in at least one business function, and 57% invest at least 5% of their digital budgets on gen AI compared to just 33% globally.But there's a critical execution gap: Only 10 of 140 organizations surveyed by McKinsey generate more than 5% of their earnings from gen AI. The talent shortage is real—Qlik research shows 24-25% of organizations in UAE and Saudi Arabia cite skills shortages as a barrier to AI implementation, while the UAE Ministry of Economy reports that 95% of companies hire technology professionals from abroad, though most lack specialized AI qualifications.ReqReadyAI Adds Staff in LebanonLeading ReqReadyAI's regional expansion is Olfat Beaini, a seasoned Recruitment Executive based in Lebanon. With deep cultural and professional experience in the region, Beaini brings both the local expertise and industry relationships needed to navigate the GCC's unique hiring landscape."These governments and companies are making historic investments in artificial intelligence, but that investment is at risk without the right people to execute the vision," said Mikey McPhail, CEO of ReqReadyAI. "A massive 'skills gap' is opening up because the demand for talent in data science, analytics, and AI engineering far outpaces the current supply. If this gap isn't filled, these multi-billion-dollar projects could fail to deliver or companies will 'miss the wave' of technological advancement."The challenge goes beyond just finding candidates. Organizations investing in AI struggle with outdated job descriptions, misaligned compensation structures, and inefficient screening processes that result in a "tsunami of résumés from unqualified people." Companies need proper job taxonomy and compensation data to attract the right talent, but most aren't structured for it.ReqReadyAI's AI-powered platform addresses these pain points by handling the heavy data lifting behind the scenes, allowing companies to precisely define their hiring needs and compensation structures. This enables hiring managers to focus on what humans do best: making meaningful connections and building great teams.Strategic Market OpportunityReqReadyAI's expansion also represents a strategic move into a market that large, traditional staffing firms have historically avoided."The Middle East has always been an area that staffing companies really stayed away from for geopolitical and cultural reasons," McPhail explained. "The big box companies—Manpower, Kelly, Randstad—they stayed away from it. However, there's great talent in the region."By establishing a dedicated presence, ReqReadyAI positions itself as a nimble and focused partner ready to tackle the unique challenges of the GCC's burgeoning AI ecosystem.About ReqReadyAIReqReadyAI provides people-focused hiring solutions that leverage AI technology to make HR more human. The company's platform addresses common hiring pain points—including outdated job descriptions, misaligned compensation data, and inefficient resume screening—to help clients attract and retain top talent. By handling the heavy data lifting, ReqReadyAI enables HR professionals and hiring managers to focus on making meaningful connections and building great teams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.