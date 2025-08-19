Recruit & Connect Launches AI-Powered Automation Solutions for Insurance and Storm Restoration Companies

Recruit & Connect

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruit & Connect, an innovator in business automation, announced the official launch of its AI-powered automation systems designed specifically for the insurance and storm restoration industries. The company’s tailored technology enables organizations to streamline recruiting, lead generation, customer management, and insurance workflows designed specifically for its client operations.Recruit & Connect’s platform equips insurance and storm restoration companies with:1. Automated Recruiting Systems – helping businesses attract and onboard top talent seamlessly2. Lead Generation Workflows – increasing efficiency in identifying, engaging, and converting new opportunities3. Operational Sequences for Field Reps – allowing representatives to upload customer data quickly and automate the majority of follow-up process4. Insurance Paperwork Automation – simplifying and accelerating the submission process, reducing delays and administrative burdenBy combining industry expertise with advanced AI-driven automation, Recruit & Connect is transforming how insurance and restoration companies operate. The platform reduces manual tasks, eliminates inefficiencies, and empowers businesses to focus more time on helping homeowners navigate storm damage claims.“Our clients often face bottlenecks in recruiting, lead management, and claims handling,” said Cody Pompa, Founder of Recruit & Connect. “Our mission is to solve these challenges with intelligent automation, giving companies the ability to scale faster, serve more homeowners, and ultimately increase profitability while improving their customer experience.”Recruit & Connect is already working with multiple roofing and restoration organizations nationwide and continues to expand its client base.For more information about Recruit & Connect and its AI-powered automation solutions, visit www.recruitandconnect.com About Recruit & ConnectRecruit & Connect specializes in AI-powered automation systems for the insurance and storm restoration industry. From automated recruiting and lead generation to streamlined operational workflows and claims management, Recruit & Connect helps companies operate more efficiently, reduce manual labor, and grow faster.

