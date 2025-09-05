OUT NOW: ZEROBASEONE’s Exclusive U.S. Physical Album of NEVER SAY NEVER

Photo Credit: WAKEONE

The album sold over 1.1 million units on its first day of release; they are the first K-pop group to achieve six consecutive million-sellers since their debut

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. exclusive physical edition of ZEROBASEONE ’s NEVER SAY NEVER album has been released and is available through major retailers such as Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and more. Since its initial release date on September 1st, the album has already sold over 1.1 million units, making it the group’s sixth consecutive million-seller since their debut. This achievement makes ZEROBASEONE the first K-pop group to achieve six consecutive million-sellers from their debut album onwards, and the first fifth-generation K-pop group to surpass 9 million in cumulative album sales according to Korea’s Hanteo Chart. They are also the fastest K-pop group to reach 9 million album sales within the past two years.NEVER SAY NEVER has also dominated both physical and digital charts worldwide, reaching No. 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, and the music video for the title track “ ICONIK ” has been viewed over 29 million times on YouTube. NEVER SAY NEVER's release not only solidifies ZEROBASEONE’s position as one of the most promising Korean artists in today’s music industry but also underscores the group’s momentum and sets the stage for their further accomplishments to come.On top of ZEROBASEONE’s album promotions, they are about to kick off their 2025world tour, HERE&NOW, with 11 shows spanning across seven regions, starting in South Korea in early October.ABOUT ZEROBASEONESince their debut, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to achieve million-seller status with all six of their albums—including their debut—within the first week of release. Their explosive success has earned them the title of one of the top new artists of the year by Japan’s Oricon in 2023, and they continue to expand their global influence. In 2025, the group won the ‘Best New Artist’ Asia category at the 39th Japan Gold Disc Awards and swept nine trophies in Korea in the first half of 2025 alone.In April 2025, ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking U.S. debut, with their first U.S. physical album of BLUE PARADISE, reaching No.28 on the Billboard 200 — the highest chart position of any fifth-generation K-pop group. The album also landed on Billboard’s six other charts, claiming the top spot on both Billboard’s Emerging Artists and World Albums charts.ZEROBASEONE, widely referred to as ZB1, was formed through BOYS PLANET, Mnet’s hit K-pop boy group debut project that captivated audiences when it aired in February 2023. The show dominated TV ratings in South Korea for ten consecutive weeks and garnered over 50 million cumulative online views worldwide. Throughout its broadcast, BOYS PLANET received votes from 184 countries and regions, with a staggering 15 billion total votes cast by 6.8 million fans, affectionately known as Star Creators.From this global phenomenon, nine standout members—SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN—rose to the top and made their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first mini album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name, ZEROBASEONE, represents a “glorious beginning” from zero to one, symbolizing the members’ commitment to a bold and free journey, evolving from incompleteness to unity, together with their fans, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.

ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'ICONIK' MV

