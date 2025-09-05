Defence on joint BRICS military exercise

In view of activities related to South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the Department of Defence is undertaking engagements on the postponement of the joint naval exercise between South Africa, Russia and China planned for November 2025.

This is the third iteration of the exercise, which takes place every two years between these BRICS partners. The People’s Republic of China is the host for this year’s exercise.

In consultation with the Presidency and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the Department of Defence is engaging its counterparts in the People’s Republic of China on a postponement of the exercise to a mutually suitable date.

This is to ensure that the exercises do not impact on the logistical, security and other arrangements associated with South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

South Africa’s participation in military exercises of this nature with various countries is part of the furtherance of sound multilateral and bilateral relations. As it has in the past, South Africa continues to hold joint military exercises with a broad range of countries.

In the last few years, the SANDF has conducted joint and multinational military exercises with countries such as Brazil, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

