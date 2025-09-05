Dana Grant’s The Truth Within The Lie Empowers Readers to Rewrite Their Story and Achieve the Life They Deserve

In The Truth Within The Lie, Dana Grant draws from her own remarkable life journey, one that has spanned corporate triumphs, entrepreneurial success, recovery from illness, and a profound spiritual realignment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Master Life and Business Coach, keynote speaker, and entrepreneur Dana Grant has launched her newest book, The Truth Within The Lie: How to Align with Universal Principles to Create the Life You Deserve. Already gaining momentum among readers and best-selling thought leaders alike, the book is being praised for its unflinching honesty and ability to guide individuals toward a deeper alignment with their own truth.In The Truth Within The Lie, Grant draws from her own remarkable life journey, one that has spanned corporate triumphs, entrepreneurial success, recovery from illness, and a profound spiritual realignment. Through these experiences, she delivers a powerful wake-up call for readers ready to step away from false narratives, align with Universal principles, and create the life they were meant to live. The book calls on individuals to reconnect with truth, intention, alignment, and divine timing, the core principles that Grant identifies as the foundation for governing all creation.The work embodies the same transformative approach that has made Grant one of the most sought-after coaches in the world. Her reputation as both a “soul igniter” and a leader in personal transformation is rooted in decades of experience helping people break free from limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging thought patterns. With clients ranging from corporate executives to trauma survivors, she has consistently helped individuals shed damaging patterns and embrace a life of freedom, abundance, and self-love.Grant’s career began in the corporate world, where she broke sales records and was recognized as Chico’s Entrepreneur of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. She later co-founded Cali’Flour Foods, a multimillion-dollar brand that continues to thrive today. By 2019, she was a featured panelist at the GrowTech Fest.Her influence has extended internationally, leading transformational retreats in Italy and delivering sold-out masterclasses in Paris and Amsterdam. These global experiences have only deepened her mission to ignite the soul potential in everyone she meets. From overcoming debilitating illness to coaching clients through some of their most difficult life challenges, her work demonstrates the power of perseverance and the importance of the uncovery of, and alignment with universal truth.The Truth Within The Lie showcases Grant’s world-renown teachings in an accessible way. With an actionable guide to help readers shed old narratives, align with Universal truths, and command the life they were born to live. Early praise from notable leaders and bestselling authors highlights the book’s resonance and positions it as an essential resource for those ready to confront long-held patterns and claim a more authentic life.Grant’s voice continues to reach wide audiences, with her work featured in Forbes, Microsoft, Medium, New York Today, Miami Post, and more. Her standing as both a business innovator and a transformational guide makes her uniquely positioned to deliver a message that blends practical wisdom with spiritual insight.The Truth Within The Lie: How to Align with Universal Principles to Create the Life You Deserve is available now

