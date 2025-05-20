Gordon Food Service Reduces IT Workload by 85% with Zenphi’s No-Code Automation for Google Workspace

Zenphi — the #1 no-code Google Workspace automation platform

Gordon Food Service automates Google Admin and self-service workflows across thousands of accounts using no-code automation powered by Zenphi.

We estimated these flows reduced our team's ticket requests by 83% in 2024.” — Jeff Johnson, End User Experience Lead, Gordon Food Service

WYOMING, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Food Service, one of North America’s largest foodservice distributors, has dramatically reduced IT overhead by implementing Zenphi, the no-code automation platform built for Google Workspace. By empowering employees with self-service workflows and automating security processes, the company achieved up to 85% time savings on Google Admin tasks and an 83% reduction in support tickets.With over 20,000 employees, Gordon Food Service’s IT team faced a growing volume of repetitive requests—ranging from email aliases and delegation settings to group creation and system access. Manual handling of these requests led to delays, inefficiencies, and pulled focus from strategic priorities.𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞Gordon Food Service used Zenphi to create a comprehensive suite of self-service workflows integrated into its internal helpdesk portal, the Employee Center. These Zenphi-powered workflows allow users to:— Create Google Groups with built-in approval and permission validation— Request mailbox accounts and email aliases, processed through automated checks and manager approvals— Manage Gmail and Calendar delegation according to security policies;— Request system access and license upgrades with full audit trails;— Gain visibility into Gmail and Drive file access and request the right access.Instead of emailing or calling IT, employees now submit structured web forms. Zenphi handles validation, routes approvals, applies changes, and sends confirmation—all automatically. This self-service approach has cut admin time by 85% and dramatically reduced the volume of support tickets.𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐬In addition to user requests, Zenphi also plays a critical role in securing Gordon Food Service’s Google Workspace environment.— Chrome Extension and OAuth Access requests: AI is used to cross-check against the approved apps database and suggest safe alternatives before approval.— Out-of-domain forwarding and public calendar sharing: Zenphi is used to trigger automated alerts and approval flows to ensure compliance.— Shadow IT monitoring: Zenphi automation allows to consistently scanning of connected apps and flags unauthorized tools.Workflows then trigger access revocation, escalate incidents, or assign follow-up tasks. These automations offer complete control and fast incident response—without the IT team needing to manually track activity across thousands hundreds of users.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭— 85% time savings on Google Admin tasks— 83% reduction in IT support tickets— Stronger security posture through real-time monitoring and approval workflows— Empowered IT team with scalable, no-code tools— Faster, more intuitive employee experience through self-service.Encouraged by these results, Gordon Food Service is now expanding Zenphi automation across other business functions—integrating tools like AppSheet, automating document generation, and enhancing onboarding processes.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞Gordon Food Service is the largest family-operated foodservice distributor in North America. The company serves restaurants, healthcare providers, and educational institutions across the U.S. and Canada.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐧𝐩𝐡𝐢Zenphi is the leading Google Workspace workflow automation platform, enabling them to automate IT operations (from Access Controls to User Lifecycle Management in Google Workspace, to security workflows automation ), and a wide range of business processes of any complexity end-to-end in a matter of hours. As an ISO 27001 certified company, our commitment to innovation, security, and excellence drives us to deliver exceptional results that meet the evolving needs of our users.

