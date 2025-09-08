Italy’s Most Prestigious Fine Arts Academy to Open London Campus

NABA

The opening – scheduled for the start of the Academic Year 2026/27 – is the first major step in the Academy’s internationalisation strategy

MILAN, ITALY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, Italy’s most prestigious academy of fine arts and design, has announced the opening of a new campus in London, its first outside Italy. Located within the Here East innovation and technology hub in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the campus will open in October 2026 and marks a milestone in NABA’s internationalisation strategy.London is recognised as a global centre for creative education, where innovation, culture, and trends converge across art, fashion, and design. By establishing a base in one of the world’s most creative capitals, NABA aims to prepare students for the future of the creative industries while sharing Italian design heritage and know-how. The expansion is led by Managing Director Daniele Bisello o Ragno, Dean Guido Tattoni, and the Academy’s leadership team, extending NABA’s interdisciplinary, practice-driven model of education to new international contexts.Founded in 1980, NABA is the largest private academy of fine arts in Italy, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in art, design, fashion, and related disciplines. Part of the Galileo Global Education group, NABA is internationally recognised for its innovative, practice-based teaching and strong ties to the creative industries.From the 2026/27 academic year, the London campus will offer three undergraduate programmes—BA in Design, BA in Fashion Design, and BA in Fashion Marketing Management—along with a Foundation Course. All programmes will be taught in English and shaped by NABA’s practical, collaborative approach with strong links to industry. Facilities will include specialist laboratories such as the Design Lab, the Fashion Design Lab, and the Textile and Knitwear Lab, as well as studio classrooms and creative spaces. Students will also benefit from the same services available in Milan and Rome, including Career Services, visa assistance, counselling, and a library. Admission standards will align with the Italian campuses, with opportunities to transfer between them. Graduates will earn a BA (Hons) degree accredited by Regent’s University London, part of the Galileo Global Education group, ensuring the qualification is recognised in the United Kingdom and internationally. Teaching will be delivered by international faculty and industry professionals, combining academic rigour with practical insight. Details on scholarships will be announced in 2026.The new campus will cover more than 2,000 square metres within Here East, a thriving innovation cluster in the Olympic Park that brings together technology companies, design studios, and higher-education providers. The area has become a hub for collaboration between academia and industry. London itself will serve as an “outdoor laboratory,” giving students the opportunity to engage directly with the city’s vibrant creative ecosystem—its galleries, fashion houses, studios, and cultural institutions. The site reflects NABA’s “learning by doing” philosophy, combining classroom study with real-world projects developed in collaboration with companies and public institutions. The campus will also place strong emphasis on digital innovation and sustainability, in line with NABA’s Sustainability Manifesto.“At NABA, we believe in an education that develops people as well as professionals,” said Managing Director Daniele Bisello o Ragno. “With this opening, we strengthen our international vocation, creating an environment where cultures come together to design tomorrow. Our aim is not to replicate existing British institutions but to introduce a distinctive voice that combines Italian heritage with forward-looking, experiential programmes. London will be the first step in a broader global expansion.”Bisello also highlighted NABA’s recognition in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, where it was listed among the world’s top 100 universities for Art and Design—the only Italian Academy of Fine Arts to achieve this distinction. This recognition underlines the Academy’s reputation for quality and innovation, as well as its standing as a benchmark for creative education.NABA’s approach—combining Italian design excellence, interdisciplinary learning, and strong industry partnerships—has proven successful in Milan and Rome. The London campus will replicate this model while adapting it to the UK context, positioning NABA as a competitive international player in higher education. “Our uniqueness lies in combining experiential and creative teaching with a boutique model that values individual talent,” Bisello added. “We want to offer an approach that can be replicated in other countries over time. London is the first of what we hope will be several new campuses worldwide.”For updates and further information on the London campus, visit www.naba.it

