Seeding a better world - Dr. Schär presents its first Sustainability Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Schär, the global leader in gluten-free and special nutrition, reaffirms its commitment to making nutrition inclusive and sustainable. Four strategic pillars make up the path to sustainability of the South Tyrolean company: promoting biodiversity and sustainable farming, minimising the impact of packaging, reducing CO2 emissions and promoting diversity and inclusion. This Sustainability Report, published today, sets out the projects and results for the two-year period 2021-2022.
Improving the lives of people with special nutritional needs is the mission Dr. Schär has had since it was founded more than 100 years ago. A broad concept that encompasses not only the provision of nutritional solutions for those in need, but also the topics of quality, taste and conviviality around the table for everyone, now and in the future. This is why the company takes care of their products from field to fork, selecting the best raw ingredients, promoting an ‘accompanied’, sustainable supply chain, innovating in terms of farming techniques and designing packaging that can be recycled, without compromising product quality.
“Sustainability is a core topic for our company. It’s a commitment that requires a contribution from us at every stage of the value chain, for the environment and for future generations,” comments Hannes Berger, CEO of Dr. Schär. “Our sustainability strategy, firmly rooted in our vision of an increasingly conscious future, comprises four commitments: supporting biodiversity and sustainable farming, more sustainable packaging solutions, better use of natural resources and promoting a more inclusive working environment that values diversity.”
RESPONSIBLY SOURCED RAW MATERIALS AND SUSTAINABLE FARMING PRACTICES.
The two-year period 2021-2022 was key to the development of projects for the conservation of biodiversity through the recovery of minor crops - Field100 is a concrete example - and the implementation of innovative agricultural projects, mainly focused on water saving (20% decrease in water consumption compared to traditional practices) and the use of alternative fertilisers (15% increase in yield and plant development). Innovations that are part of a well-established and virtuous supply chain. The naturally gluten-free cereals that form the basis of the group’s products are farmed in areas where the crops grow naturally, close to the milling areas, to reduce the environmental impact of transport.
The company is certified for the responsible sourcing of raw ingredients such as palm oil and cocoa with the aim of creating a 100% deforestation-free supply chain in the next years.
More than 20% of the group’s packs are made using recyclable materials. The use of materials from renewable sources in packs grew by 5.23% in 2022.
The company’s commitment is to guarantee consumers safe, high-quality gluten-free products and optimising the use of plastic by reducing quantities and replacing it with paper whenever appropriate and possible. The ambitious goal is to reduce the use of plastic by 25% by the end of 2024 and to continue the transition to recycled, recyclable and compostable packaging for the more than 200 Schär brand products.
INTEGRATION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES, EFFICIENT OPTIMISATION OF PRODUCTION PROCESSES AND LOGISTICS TO REDUCE CO2
To reduce its CO2 footprint, Dr. Schär is implementing energy-saving measures wherever possible at its 18 sites and logistics facilities around the world, and supplementing conventional energy with less polluting and more environmentally friendly sources. In Italy alone, the use of green electricity saved almost 7,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2022. Four photovoltaic plants are planned for 2023-2024 in Germany, Italy and Austria to boost energy supply from clean sources.
37% OF MANAGERS ARE WOMEN - PROOF OF commitment to diversity & inclusion
Dr. Schär is a firm believer in gender equality and in the skills and expertise of women, evidenced by the fact that 37% of its managers are women. But the company’s commitment to D&I does not stop there. The value of diversity - in terms of, for example, gender, culture and language - has always been indeed a distinguishing factor and it is witnessed by the composition of the South Tyrolean group’s workforce, as revealed in the Sustainability Report: 1,539 employees from 55 different countries, 43% women and 57% men, 91% with permanent contracts. And that’s not all. Dr. Schär values the skills and expertise of each individual, supports their professional development with the intercompany exchange programme and training courses (over 300 hours of training provided by the Dr. Schär Academy in the two-year period under review) and promotes autonomy and work-life balance thanks to the introduction of the Global Remote Working Policy in 2021.
About Dr. Schär:
Our story began in 1922 in South Tyrol, the heart of the Alps, with a vision to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Ever since the company was founded, proximity to the consumer has been our guiding commitment. Our core competence combines the specific, complex requirements placed on nutrition with dedication and joy of life. Responsibility, progress and proximity are the values that give us our stability and reliability. We are a family-run company with a global reach, with 18 sites in 11 countries and more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our products are available in over 100 countries.
www.drschaer.com
Jose Bonito
Improving the lives of people with special nutritional needs is the mission Dr. Schär has had since it was founded more than 100 years ago. A broad concept that encompasses not only the provision of nutritional solutions for those in need, but also the topics of quality, taste and conviviality around the table for everyone, now and in the future. This is why the company takes care of their products from field to fork, selecting the best raw ingredients, promoting an ‘accompanied’, sustainable supply chain, innovating in terms of farming techniques and designing packaging that can be recycled, without compromising product quality.
“Sustainability is a core topic for our company. It’s a commitment that requires a contribution from us at every stage of the value chain, for the environment and for future generations,” comments Hannes Berger, CEO of Dr. Schär. “Our sustainability strategy, firmly rooted in our vision of an increasingly conscious future, comprises four commitments: supporting biodiversity and sustainable farming, more sustainable packaging solutions, better use of natural resources and promoting a more inclusive working environment that values diversity.”
RESPONSIBLY SOURCED RAW MATERIALS AND SUSTAINABLE FARMING PRACTICES.
The two-year period 2021-2022 was key to the development of projects for the conservation of biodiversity through the recovery of minor crops - Field100 is a concrete example - and the implementation of innovative agricultural projects, mainly focused on water saving (20% decrease in water consumption compared to traditional practices) and the use of alternative fertilisers (15% increase in yield and plant development). Innovations that are part of a well-established and virtuous supply chain. The naturally gluten-free cereals that form the basis of the group’s products are farmed in areas where the crops grow naturally, close to the milling areas, to reduce the environmental impact of transport.
The company is certified for the responsible sourcing of raw ingredients such as palm oil and cocoa with the aim of creating a 100% deforestation-free supply chain in the next years.
More than 20% of the group’s packs are made using recyclable materials. The use of materials from renewable sources in packs grew by 5.23% in 2022.
The company’s commitment is to guarantee consumers safe, high-quality gluten-free products and optimising the use of plastic by reducing quantities and replacing it with paper whenever appropriate and possible. The ambitious goal is to reduce the use of plastic by 25% by the end of 2024 and to continue the transition to recycled, recyclable and compostable packaging for the more than 200 Schär brand products.
INTEGRATION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES, EFFICIENT OPTIMISATION OF PRODUCTION PROCESSES AND LOGISTICS TO REDUCE CO2
To reduce its CO2 footprint, Dr. Schär is implementing energy-saving measures wherever possible at its 18 sites and logistics facilities around the world, and supplementing conventional energy with less polluting and more environmentally friendly sources. In Italy alone, the use of green electricity saved almost 7,000 tonnes of CO2 in 2022. Four photovoltaic plants are planned for 2023-2024 in Germany, Italy and Austria to boost energy supply from clean sources.
37% OF MANAGERS ARE WOMEN - PROOF OF commitment to diversity & inclusion
Dr. Schär is a firm believer in gender equality and in the skills and expertise of women, evidenced by the fact that 37% of its managers are women. But the company’s commitment to D&I does not stop there. The value of diversity - in terms of, for example, gender, culture and language - has always been indeed a distinguishing factor and it is witnessed by the composition of the South Tyrolean group’s workforce, as revealed in the Sustainability Report: 1,539 employees from 55 different countries, 43% women and 57% men, 91% with permanent contracts. And that’s not all. Dr. Schär values the skills and expertise of each individual, supports their professional development with the intercompany exchange programme and training courses (over 300 hours of training provided by the Dr. Schär Academy in the two-year period under review) and promotes autonomy and work-life balance thanks to the introduction of the Global Remote Working Policy in 2021.
About Dr. Schär:
Our story began in 1922 in South Tyrol, the heart of the Alps, with a vision to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Ever since the company was founded, proximity to the consumer has been our guiding commitment. Our core competence combines the specific, complex requirements placed on nutrition with dedication and joy of life. Responsibility, progress and proximity are the values that give us our stability and reliability. We are a family-run company with a global reach, with 18 sites in 11 countries and more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our products are available in over 100 countries.
www.drschaer.com
Jose Bonito
WORLD MEDIA WIRE
75280162264
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube