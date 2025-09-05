Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,988 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Lt. Governor To Join State And Elected Officials For Official Opening Of New Berlin Barrack and Crime Lab On Eastern Shore

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Lt. Governor Aruna Miller will join Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry, other elected officials, and current and former members of the Maryland State Police for the official ribbon cutting of the new Berlin Barrack “V” in Worcester County.           

The new Berlin Barrack replaces aging infrastructure built in 1976 with a facility featuring expanded trooper briefing and classroom space, an improved vehicle maintenance garage, a secure sally port, and enhanced visibility from U.S. Route 50 in Worcester County. Berlin Barrack will also be home to an expanded forensic sciences laboratory.

The Forensic Sciences Division – Berlin, equipped with 21st century enhancements and cutting‑edge forensic capabilities, will upgrade the forensic services offered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.  In addition to the modernization of the Controlled Dangerous Substances Unit, which has served local citizens since 1991, on-site operations now also include the disciplines of Crime Scene, Latent Prints and Impressions, and Toxicology.

WHAT:           Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack “V” Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WHEN:          Tuesday, September 9, 2025 – 1 P.M.

WHERE:         9758 Ocean Gateway (Route 50), Berlin, MD, 21811

###

 

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: Lt. Governor To Join State And Elected Officials For Official Opening Of New Berlin Barrack and Crime Lab On Eastern Shore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more