Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

October 29, 2025

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Frederick County.

The deceased, a 93-year-old male, was the driver of a Nissan Versa involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of a Toyota Camry, a 22-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The driver of a Honda Pilot was reported uninjured in the crash.

Around 8:03 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of southbound U.S. Route 15, near Hansonville Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Nissan was attempting to cross over southbound U.S. 15 when it was struck by the Toyota. The impact of the crash subsequently caused the Nissan to travel off the roadway and strike a telephone pole. The Honda was then struck by debris from the crash.

Two lanes are currently closed for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Division of Fire & Rescue Services in Frederick County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

