OSCE organizes course on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism for students in Turkmenistan

An OSCE-organized training course on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) for students from Turkmenistan’s institutions of higher education took place in a hybrid format from 1 to 5 September 2025.

Organized by the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and hosted by the State Institute of Finance, the five-day course introduced students to AML/CFT international standards and shared best practices of the OSCE participating States in preventing and countering this financial crime.

The students learnt about the AML/CFT policy and co-ordination and discussed preventive measures in the AML/CFT area. An international expert highlighted the key role of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its 40 Recommendations, and focused on predicate offences and suspicious transactions as the basis for investigation.

The training course also provided an overview of key legislation related to money laundering and specifics of asset recovery. Discussions focused on the role of government agencies and non-profit organizations (NPOs) in the AML/CFT/CFT system and mechanisms of interagency and international co-operation.

The event brought together 33 students from the Turkmen State Institute of Finance, State University named after Magtymguly, State Institute of Economics and Management, Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and other higher educational institutions attended

The course was organized within the Centre’s project “Strengthening Adherence to Good Governance Principles”.

