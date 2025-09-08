Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Market Set to Reach $1.13 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Market Through 2025?

Strong expansion in the recent times is evident in the market size of the pneumatic angled finish nailer. It's anticipated to swell from $0.82 billion in 2024 to reach $0.88 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth witnessed in the historical period is linked to developments in residential construction, the emergence of a do-it-yourself (DIY) culture, the increase in tool rental services, a surging demand for finish carpentry and interior decoration, and heightened consciousness about safety in the workplace.

In the forthcoming years, the market for pneumatic angled finish nailers is anticipated to experience robust growth, with an expectancy to reach $1.14 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an increase in urbanization, a rise in investments towards energy-efficient constructions and eco-friendly buildings, enhanced availability of battery-operated mixed pneumatic instruments, expansion of online shopping platforms, and a growing requirement for precise fastening in intricate architectural designs. Key trends during the forecast period include the incorporation of brushless motor technologies, improved safety measures, advancements in lightweight and ergonomic structures, the adoption of intelligent sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wireless air compressor compatibility.

Download a free sample of the pneumatic angled finish nailer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26978&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Market?

The surge in construction undertakings is predicted to drive the growth of the pneumatic angled finish nailer market. These construction undertakings encompass all the procedures involved in the building, repair, or modification of structures such as buildings, roads, bridges, or other infrastructures. The surge in such activities can be attributed to urbanization, as the growing populace in cities initiates an increased need for residential, commercial, and infrastructure improvements. Pneumatic angled finish nailers, with their precision and efficiency in fastening in narrow or angled areas, support these activities. They boost productivity on construction sites by diminishing manual work, guaranteeing neater finishes, and enhancing overall construction quality in trim and finish carpentry tasks. For instance, the United States Census Bureau reported that construction expenditure hit $2,194,752 million in 2024 in April 2025, increasing from $2,076,174 million in 2023. Hence, the surge in construction endeavors is stimulating the growth of the pneumatic angled finish nailer market. Concomitantly, the growth of the pneumatic angled finish nailer market is being fueled by the escalating investments in infrastructure projects. These investments pertain to funds allocated for the construction and maintenance of vital systems like roads, bridges, power, water, and communication networks to foster economic and social progress. Urbanization and population growth are triggering increases in such investments, as burgeoning populations in city regions impose demands on existing infrastructure, prompting new development and enhancements. Pneumatic angled finish nailers aid in this infrastructure evolution by offering precise and sturdy fastening solutions for intricate construction assignments. They augment efficiency in trim and finish applications, lowering manual effort, and assuring high-quality outcomes across residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, reported in July 2024 that the total general government investment in infrastructure amounted $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 3.9% increase from 2022. Consequently, infrastructure investments are propelling the growth of the pneumatic angled finish nailer market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Market?

Major players in the Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Makita Corporation

• Freeman Tools Inc.

• Einhell Germany AG

• Metabowerke GmbH

• Basso Industry Corp.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• RIDGID Tools

• Grip-Rite

• Tacwise Group PLC

• Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Industry?

Leading businesses in the pneumatic angled finish nailer market are striving to innovate new products, such as oil-less finish and trim tools. These tools are designed to lessen maintenance demands, improve user convenience, and enhance overall tool performance in challenging construction and carpentry applications. These oil-less finish and trim tools are essentially pneumatic nailers or staplers that don't require constant oiling or lubrication, offering cleaner performance and low maintenance for precise woodworking. For instance, in February 2024, Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools Inc., a US-based tool manufacturer, rolled out a new assortment of finish and trim tools. These tools are intended to boost efficiency, accuracy, and performance for both professional and DIY users. The updated and oil-less models—BN31M1P, LS61H1P, TN11G1P, TN41P1P, and TN51P1P—can tackle a wide range of tasks, from brad and pin nailing to stapling and finish nailing. Each tool is designed for durability, precision, and ease of use in demanding construction and carpentry settings. Offered at competitive prices and backed by a five-year warranty, these tools will be made available through SENCO dealers.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Market

The pneumatic angled finish nailer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Brads Nailer, Finish Nailer, Pin Nailer, Framing Nailer

2) By Power Source: Pneumatic Finish Nailers, Electric Finish Nailers, Battery-Powered Finish Nailers

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Feature And Cabinetry, Woodworking

5) By End-User: Construction, Carpentry, Furniture Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Brads Nailer: 18-Gauge Brad Nailer, Straight Brad Nailer, Angled Brad Nailer

2) By Finish Nailer: 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer, 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer, 16-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer

3) By Pin Nailer: 23-Gauge Pin Nailer, Headless Pin Nailer, Slight Head Pin Nailer

4) By Framing Nailer: Full Round Head Framing Nailer, Clipped Head Framing Nailer, Offset Round Head Framing Nailer

View the full pneumatic angled finish nailer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pneumatic-angled-finish-nailer-global-market-report

Global Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Pneumatic Angled Finish Nailer, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the future forecast. The report encapsulates regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

