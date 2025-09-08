ABL Diagnostics partners with Eurobio Scientific UK to expand DeepChek® genotyping in UK & Ireland

WOIPPY, FRANCE, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the signature of an exclusive distribution agreement with Eurobio Scientific UK, a privately-owned company based in Dorking, Surrey, United Kingdom.Through this collaboration, Eurobio Scientific UK will expand access to ABL Diagnostics’ DeepChekportfolio, which integrates sequencing-based genotyping assays and proprietary bioinformatics software for advanced data interpretation. The solutions primarily address HIV and viral hepatitis (HBV, HCV), while also covering other infectious diseases such as CMV, COVID-19, as well as bacterial applications including tuberculosis and 16s microbiome analysis."We are delighted to collaborate with Eurobio Scientific UK, a well-established distributor with strong expertise in molecular diagnostics. Their presence and customer support capacity in the UK and Ireland will help us accelerate the adoption of our sequencing-based DeepChekgenotyping assays, which play a critical role in patient management and antimicrobial resistance monitoring," said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics."This partnership marks an important step for Eurobio Scientific UK. By combining our local expertise and established customer relationships with ABL Diagnostics’ innovative DeepChektechnology – spanning sequencing workflows and bioinformatics analysis – we are confident that we can deliver significant value to laboratories and healthcare providers across the UK and Ireland," added Riwat Lim, General Manager at Eurobio Scientific UK.With the growing demand for sequencing-based diagnostics and resistance genotyping, particularly in the fields of HIV, hepatitis and emerging infectious diseases, this partnership positions both companies to address critical healthcare challenges. The UK’s strong research sector and increasing emphasis on antimicrobial resistance monitoring further reinforce the strategic importance of this collaboration.The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com CONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCE Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.comABOUT EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC UKEurobio Scientific UK (formerly Pathway Diagnostics Ltd) has been a trusted partner to the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), research, and industrial laboratory markets in the UK and Ireland for over 25 years. Founded in 1998 and acquired by Eurobio Scientific in 2019, the company provides high-quality solutions in oncology, haemostasis, immunology, quality control, and infectious disease.As part of the wider Eurobio Scientific Group, a leading European player in specialty diagnostics with over 360 employees, 50 R&D scientists, and production sites in France, Germany, and the USA, Eurobio Scientific UK benefits from an international network of expertise and innovation.Operating as both a distributor and manufacturer, Eurobio Scientific UK supplies a broad portfolio of products while also developing its own haemostasis tests and specialty controls, sold internationally through a network of trusted partners. The company also manages the independent PathQAS Quality Assurance Schemes, supporting laboratories with external quality assurance across coagulation, allergy, autoimmune serology, calprotectin, and prekallikrein activator assays.With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer service, Eurobio Scientific UK continues to deliver responsive and complete diagnostic solutions to meet the evolving needs of laboratories worldwide.CONTACTSEUROBIO SCIENTIFIC UKEclipse House,Curtis Road, Dorking,Surrey, RH4 1EJ,UNITED KINGDOM Tel: +44 (0) 1306 888777Email : info@eurobio-scientific.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.