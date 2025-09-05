Dream's Documentary Featured in Economy 4.0 Series hosted on CBS News - Building AI Cyber Defense for Nations

Enterprises care about compliance. Governments care about security. That is why the product has to be completely different” — Hulio, CEO and Co-Founder of Dream

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governments are under attack. Hospitals can be paralyzed, power grids shut down, and ministries hacked. Nation-state adversaries are exploiting vulnerabilities at unprecedented scale, while most countries are forced to defend themselves with tools originally built for corporations, not for national security.This gap leaves governments exposed. Corporate cybersecurity systems focus on compliance and enterprise risk, but they were never designed to secure the lifeblood of a nation.Dream was founded to change that.The company, co-founded by Israeli entrepreneur Shalev Hulio and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, is the first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for governments. Dream’s AI architecture can run in the cloud, on-premise, or in fully air-gapped environments, giving nations a unified system to detect, investigate, and respond to threats at scale.“Enterprises care about compliance. Governments care about security. That is why the product has to be completely different,” said Hulio, CEO and Co-Founder of Dream.The CBS News feature, launching September 4, 2025, highlights how Dream is redefining national defense in the digital era through the power of artificial intelligence. The film includes exclusive interviews with Dream’s leadership and partners, including Group 11 Founding Partner Dovi Frances and Director of Cyber Research Kfir Fleischer, who explains the company’s proprietary Cyber Language Model (CLM). This AI innovation allows analysts to ask natural language questions, interpret massive datasets, and act in real time against cyberattacks.“Dream is not just another cybersecurity company. If executed right, this is a generational company that can change how governments protect themselves,” said Frances.For Kurz, the story is deeply personal. “I experienced firsthand how dangerous cyberattacks can be when my own campaign was hacked. Dream is about ensuring governments have the tools to defend democracy itself.”As attacks on critical infrastructure escalate in frequency and sophistication, Dream’s inclusion in Future of Technology underscores the urgency of the problem and the role of AI in building resilience for nations.About Dream SecurityDream Security builds AI-native cyber defense platforms purpose-built for governments. Founded in 2022 by Shalev Hulio and Sebastian Kurz, Dream empowers nations to protect critical infrastructure, assets, and sovereignty. The platform unifies detection, investigation, and decision-making, giving governments clarity and control against the most advanced cyber threats.For more information, visit www.dreamsecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.