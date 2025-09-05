D’Art Strengthens Hitachi’s Retail Expansion with Brand Consistency

Hitachi Hitachi Hitachi Hitachi Hitachi

D'Art partnered with Hitachi to deliver 1,500+ retail touchpoints that included compact stores, retail spaces, and immersive experience centers across India.

We aimed to design a living environment where Hitachi products could be experienced as part of real life, allowing customers to connect with them naturally rather than just view them on display.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D'Art Private Limited

BENGALURU, INDIA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move towards strengthening its hold in the competitive market, Hitachi, a prominent consumer electronics brand in India, collaborated with D’Art Design, a renowned marketing and branding agency, to execute an extensive retail expansion project across India.During the term of collaboration, the design agency delivered more than 100 exclusive stores and fabricated over 750 retail fixtures that helped shape and establish a consistent brand identity across diverse formats and different locations. From strategy and design to procurement and execution, the retail agency was responsible for developing both exclusive and non exclusive environments and framing the entire retail architecture for Hitachi.Emphasis on precision and detail in design and execution were the two main aspects that laid the foundation of this collaboration. This commitment has now become a defining factor in the trust that supported this partnership from the initial stage of the project to the completion. D’Art Design, till date, has revamped and delivered more than 1500 touchpoints for Hitachi. Each and every store delivered perfectly reflects the consumers’ brand’s evolving identity and wide range of products.Innovating for Tier II and III Markets: The Hitachi Home ConceptThe creation of Hitachi Home was indeed one of the most notable retail fitout initiatives carried out by D’Art Design. It was a compact store format that was designed to store Hitachi’s complete product range within a concise footprint. The respective concept was executed to mainly address the requirements of tier 2 and 3 towns, as this design sums up Hitachi’s entire product offerings while adequately maintaining brand integrity in limited space.The executed idea of Hitachi Home offers complete flexibility in deployment, further allowing the brand to rapidly penetrate in market areas where large scale store might not be feasible. By delivering a fully immersive brand experience within these compact spaces, this fresh format sets a new benchmark for Hitachi’s future retail approach in emerging markets.The Fourth Global Development Center in Kadi, GujaratThe partnership between Hitachi and D’Art Design cleared various milestones. One of the most prominent achievements included the design and development of Hitachi’s 4th global development center in Kadi, Gujarat. The experience center design revolves around and represents the consumer brand’s forward looking investment in innovation, training, and technology.The marketing agency went beyond traditional retail fitout. The assigned team embraced spatial layout planning and design strategies that perfectly aligned with Hitachi’s global brand standards. The freshly executed experience center design facilitated product research, testing, and demonstrations in real life scenarios. This ensured that the consumers gain latest knowledge and technical expertise. In addition, this initiative further reinforced Hitachi’s ability to integrate cutting edge technology into its retail operations.Reimagining the Retail Experience: The Hitachi Experience CenterThe Hitachi Experience Center indeed stands as a perfect example of how retail environments can cater to changing customer preferences and buying habits by evolving into an active, engaging platform that promotes interaction. Handled as a turnkey project by D’Art Design, the executed space was developed in a way that moved beyond traditional product displays.The firm structured the experience center into three key segments, namely RAC (Room Air Conditioner), PAC (Packed Refrigerant System), and VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow). This structuring allowed customers to experience each category in a realistic environment. This ‘live product experience in a live environment’ approach replaced the traditional shelving method of displaying products with immersive product zones where customers were allowed to see, feel, and understand product functionality properly.In order to achieve all this, D’Art Design integrated immersive visuals, interactive displays and a connectivity approach that further enabled the available products to self demonstrate their capabilities without any additional information. Every individual zone was designed in a way that narrated its own story and cohesively presented its features, further providing customers with an immersive user experience.One of the project leads at D’Art Design commented, ‘From the initial stage, we knew that developing an experience center will not be an easy task as we will have to provide something that is more than just a display space. Hence, we aimed at creating a living space with a breathing environment where products were not just viewed but experienced as a part of a real world setting.’A Foundation Built on Execution ExcellenceThe scale and consistency of execution across projects have been central to the partnership’s success. Whether delivering a flagship store in a metropolitan area, implementing a retail fitout for a compact store in a smaller town, or creating high impact fixtures for multi brand outlets, D’Art Design has maintained uniformity in brand presentation.By standardizing certain design elements while allowing flexibility for location specific adjustments, Hitachi’s retail presence remains recognisable across formats without losing local relevance. From strategy and concept to execution and handover, D’Art implemented an integrated turnkey approach facilitated timely rollouts. Also, the team further ensured that the objectives of this retail expansion are met without compromising quality.Hitachi’s Perspective on Partnership and GrowthDuring a conversation after completion of this expansion project, a representative from Hitachi added: "D'Art Design has always achieved desirable results because they really take care of the detail and know how to translate our brand spirit into reality spaces." This consistency across these diverse retail formats gives us the ability to expand our presence and, at the same time, ensure that a single message is sent out when it comes to customer satisfaction.”This collaboration continues to be reinforced by market demands—especially with shifting customer expectations for the retail environment. Whether it is for large urban stores or compact tier II and III outlets, the design approach is to create spaces that prioritize function yet leave room for brand narrative and customer interaction.Shaping the Future of Hitachi Retail in IndiaWith the combined output of over 1,500 retail touchpoints, including the Hitachi Home compact format, the Experience Center at Kadi, Gujarat, the retail architecture developed through this partnership serves as a framework for the brand’s future.With the changing face of retail landscapes towards being more about experience and immersion, execution strategy focus, in addition to innovative retail design , ensures that the brand remains one step ahead in delivering to the changing needs and aspirations of its target customers. Every new store or fixture is more than just a POS; it can serve as a platform for customer connection and support the brand in existing or entirely new markets.

Hitachi | Brand Identity Design | Retail Experience Centre Designed & Executed by D'Art

