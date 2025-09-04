Second round of consultations for the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to IHL

For the workstream on National IHL Committees, this round of consultations will continue through regional forums gathering of national IHL committees across the globe: Past regional consultations: 21 May 2025, Warsaw (in person): consultation integrated into the second regional conference of European national IHL committees

2 July 2025, Brasilia (in person): consultation integrated into the Regional Meeting of National Committees on International Humanitarian Law and Similar Bodies of the Americas

12 August 2025, Manilla (in person): consultation integrated into the 2025 Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference on IHL Upcoming regional consultations: 25 September 2025, Abuja (in person): consultation integrated into the Annual ECOWAS-ICRC Review Meeting on the implementation of international humanitarian law in West Africa

5–6 November 2025, Cairo (in person): consultation integrated into the Thirteenth Regional Meeting of Arab National Committees on IHL

3 December 2025, Pretoria (in person): consultation integrated into the 24th Regional IHL Seminar for Southern Africa and Indian Ocean Island States

