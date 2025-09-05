NZ marine innovator Vessev goes global as luxury eco resort offers electric hydrofoiling

The Vessev VS-9 design blends seamlessly with Finn Lough_s wildly refined approach to hospitality Guests at Finn Lough are encouraged to be active participants in their stay, nourished by locally sourced cuisine and the natural beauty of the lough A Vessev VS-9 flying above the water alongside Finn Lough, a luxury forest hideaway on the shores of Lower Lough Erne in Northern Ireland (rendered image)

NZ marine innovator Vessev has partnered with eco resort to launch a Europe-first electric hydrofoiling experience to transport guests around the lake

A flight on a VS–9 offers passengers an unforgettable experience, while creating opportunities for operators.” — Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand marine innovator Vessev has partnered with Northern Ireland eco resort Finn Lough to launch a Europe-first electric hydrofoiling experience to transport guests around the lake.

Made in New Zealand, Vessev’s award-winning VS–9 is a catamaran that flies above the water, offering passengers smooth, silent journeys that generate zero emissions.

Finn Lough’s choice to invest in a VS–9 marks a new era in sustainable travel for Europe.

Vessev is scaling production to meet global demand.

New Zealand marine technology innovator Vessev has confirmed its first European customer, with its VS–9 electric hydrofoiling vessel heading to Finn Lough, a lakeside eco resort in Northern Ireland.

The VS–9 is a nine-metre catamaran that flies above the water on carbon fibre hydrofoils, producing minimal wake, noise, or environmental impact. The VS–9’s all-electric propulsion and foiling technology can reduce energy costs by up to 90%.

The partnership marks a significant chapter in New Zealand innovations being adopted internationally. In investing in a VS–9, Finn Lough will be Europe’s first luxury hospitality destination to offer its guests transportation by electric hydrofoiling vessel.

Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann said operators across luxury hospitality, tourism, and transport sectors were recognising the value that Vessev’s electric hydrofoiling vessels unlocked for passengers and business.

“A flight on a VS–9 offers passengers an unforgettable experience, while creating opportunities for operators. We’re proud to partner with pioneers like Finn Lough who are showing the world what’s possible with this technology.”

Located about two hours’ drive from Belfast, Finn Lough is a forest hideaway on the shores of Lower Lough Erne, known for its Bubble Domes and immersive, design-led approach to hospitality.

Finn Lough co-owner Michael Beare said partnering with Vessev allowed them to offer guests “a form of travel that connects people more deeply to a place”.

“It captures our core belief in the beauty of contrast: pairing the untamed beauty of the lake with a thoughtfully designed, elevated way to explore it.”

The VS–9 was recently awarded a Red Dot Design Award, an international competition that celebrates excellence in product design. The vessel was recognised for its experience-first approach, including wraparound glazing that offers an uninterrupted view of the landscape.

New Zealand’s largest ferry operator, Fullers360, operates a VS–9, Kermadec, on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour. Vessev is scaling production to meet global demand.

The VS–9 will arrive at Finn Lough in 2026.

ENDS



About the VS–9

The Vessev VS–9 is a fully electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel providing an exceptional on-water experience. Using carbon fibre foils to lift the hull above the water, it reduces drag, delivers a smooth, silent ride, and significantly improves energy efficiency, producing zero on-board emissions.

Key features:

Capacity: 10 passengers + 1 skipper

Top speed: 30 knots

Cruise speed: 25 knots

Range: Up to 50 nautical miles at cruise speed

Charge rate: Up to 0.6 nautical miles per minute

Propulsion: 100% battery electric

Length: 8.95m

Beam: 3.1m

Draft: 0.5 m-1.5m

Seakeeping foil: Up to 0.75m

About Vessev

Vessev is a New Zealand-based marine technology company creating electric hydrofoiling vessels for a cleaner, more connected future. Founded by Chief Technology Officer Max Olson and CEO Eric Laakmann, Vessev brings together design and engineering expertise from yacht racing, aerospace, and electric vehicle innovation to reimagine how we move on water.

About Finn Lough

Finn Lough is the pioneer of the ‘wildly refined’ travel category: a careful balance of wild immersion and thoughtful refinement. Known for distinctive accommodations and experiences shaped by their surroundings, Finn Lough invites guests to actively participate in their stay, earning moments of comfort through meaningful connection with nature. The result is hospitality defined by genuine warmth, authenticity, and intentional simplicity.

