Traffic Alert - i91 NB, Dummerston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED TO ONE LANE in the area of Mile Marker 15 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



