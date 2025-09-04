Senate Resolution 143 Printer's Number 1133
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1133
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
143
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE, MARTIN, SCHWANK,
CULVER, KANE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
HUGHES AND HAYWOOD, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Hunger Action Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, September 2025 has been designated nationwide as
"Hunger Action Month" to raise awareness of the issue of hunger
and mobilize the public to help end hunger in America; and
WHEREAS, According to Feeding America, one in eight
Pennsylvanians and one in six children are food insecure; and
WHEREAS, Food insecurity, the condition of limited or
uncertain access to adequate food, is associated with numerous
adverse social and health outcomes and is a critical public
health issue; and
WHEREAS, Children who experience hunger have higher levels of
chronic illness, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems
than children receiving a well-balanced diet; and
WHEREAS, Food-insecure older adults are at increased risk of
a range of physical and mental health conditions and
hospitalization; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.