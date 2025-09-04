Submit Release
Senate Resolution 143 Printer's Number 1133

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1133

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

143

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE, MARTIN, SCHWANK,

CULVER, KANE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

HUGHES AND HAYWOOD, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Hunger Action Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, September 2025 has been designated nationwide as

"Hunger Action Month" to raise awareness of the issue of hunger

and mobilize the public to help end hunger in America; and

WHEREAS, According to Feeding America, one in eight

Pennsylvanians and one in six children are food insecure; and

WHEREAS, Food insecurity, the condition of limited or

uncertain access to adequate food, is associated with numerous

adverse social and health outcomes and is a critical public

health issue; and

WHEREAS, Children who experience hunger have higher levels of

chronic illness, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems

than children receiving a well-balanced diet; and

WHEREAS, Food-insecure older adults are at increased risk of

a range of physical and mental health conditions and

hospitalization; and

