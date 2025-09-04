Senate Bill 988 Printer's Number 1136

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - insurance purposes.

"Risk management agency" or "RMA." The Risk Management

Agency of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Section 2. Sections 4706 and 4707 of Title 3 are amended to

read:

§ 4706. Crop insurance financial assistance.

(a) Eligibility.--The department may provide crop insurance

financial assistance to eligible producers for Federal crop

insurance in an amount up to 10% of the cost of the insurance

premiums in years in which funds are appropriated or made

available to the department. If sufficient funds are not

available to provide for up to 10% of the cost of the insurance

premiums, the department shall prorate the available funds among

all the producers of agricultural commodities who applied for

and received Federal crop insurance for that crop year.

(b) Crop insurance rebate program.--The department may

establish a crop insurance premium rebate program to provide

rebates in the amount of $5 for each acre of a cover crop

planted for crop insurance premiums paid on the acres. In

providing for the crop insurance premium rebates under this

subsection, the department:

(1) May cooperate with RMA and may cooperate with any

related Federal agency, State agency or agricultural

organization.

(2) May develop definitions, procedures for verification

of cover crop planting, an application and process for

submission after a cover crop is planted on the acres for

which the person applies for a crop insurance premium rebate

and award of rebates under this subsection.

