Senate Bill 988 Printer's Number 1136
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - insurance purposes.
* * *
"Risk management agency" or "RMA." The Risk Management
Agency of the United States Department of Agriculture.
Section 2. Sections 4706 and 4707 of Title 3 are amended to
read:
§ 4706. Crop insurance financial assistance.
(a) Eligibility.--The department may provide crop insurance
financial assistance to eligible producers for Federal crop
insurance in an amount up to 10% of the cost of the insurance
premiums in years in which funds are appropriated or made
available to the department. If sufficient funds are not
available to provide for up to 10% of the cost of the insurance
premiums, the department shall prorate the available funds among
all the producers of agricultural commodities who applied for
and received Federal crop insurance for that crop year.
(b) Crop insurance rebate program.--The department may
establish a crop insurance premium rebate program to provide
rebates in the amount of $5 for each acre of a cover crop
planted for crop insurance premiums paid on the acres. In
providing for the crop insurance premium rebates under this
subsection, the department:
(1) May cooperate with RMA and may cooperate with any
related Federal agency, State agency or agricultural
organization.
(2) May develop definitions, procedures for verification
of cover crop planting, an application and process for
submission after a cover crop is planted on the acres for
which the person applies for a crop insurance premium rebate
and award of rebates under this subsection.
