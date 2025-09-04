Senate Bill 987 Printer's Number 1134
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1134
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
987
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, LAUGHLIN, COLLETT, KEARNEY,
HAYWOOD, VOGEL, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of evidence,
further providing for subpoena of records.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6152(a)(2)(i) of Title 42 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6152. Subpoena of records.
(a) Election.--
* * *
(2) (i) Except as provided in subparagraph (ii), the
health care provider or facility or a designated agent
shall be entitled to receive payment of the amounts under
this subsection before producing the charts or records
pursuant to a subpoena. The payment shall be $20.62 for
searching for and retrieving the records, $1.39 per page
for the first 20 pages, $1.03 per page for pages 21
through 60 and 34¢ per page for pages 61 and thereafter
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
