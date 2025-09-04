Submit Release
Senate Bill 987 Printer's Number 1134

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1134

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

987

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, LAUGHLIN, COLLETT, KEARNEY,

HAYWOOD, VOGEL, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of evidence,

further providing for subpoena of records.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6152(a)(2)(i) of Title 42 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6152. Subpoena of records.

(a) Election.--

* * *

(2) (i) Except as provided in subparagraph (ii), the

health care provider or facility or a designated agent

shall be entitled to receive payment of the amounts under

this subsection before producing the charts or records

pursuant to a subpoena. The payment shall be $20.62 for

searching for and retrieving the records, $1.39 per page

for the first 20 pages, $1.03 per page for pages 21

through 60 and 34¢ per page for pages 61 and thereafter

