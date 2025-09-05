CBS News Features ADB SAFEGATE in Economy 4.0 Series — A Vision for Smarter, Safer, and Sustainable Airports

Smarter airfield operations, lower emissions, and real-time intelligence: ADB SAFEGATE's Airside 4.0 showcased on CBS News.

What if your runway could think?” — Regardt Willer, Chief Marketing Officer at ADB SAFEGATE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As airports around the globe face unprecedented operational demands, sustainability targets, and passenger growth, ADB SAFEGATE is pioneering the next generation of aviation infrastructure. Its groundbreaking Airside 4.0 strategy is now featured in CBS News’ Economy 4.0 series, which spotlights technologies reshaping critical industries.Airside 4.0 is a smart, connected ecosystem that integrates airfield lighting, power management, apron control, and ATC operations. With real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven decision support, airports can increase safety, reduce delays, and cut energy use—all without the need for costly physical expansion.“What if your runway could think?” asks Regardt Willer, Chief Marketing Officer at ADB SAFEGATE. “Airside 4.0 makes that possible. It’s about turning infrastructure into intelligence—allowing airports to operate faster, greener, and more efficiently.”Featured in the documentary are projects from major hubs including Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, where Airside 4.0 has helped achieve up to 70% energy savings and major gains in operational resilience. The film also explores ADB SAFEGATE’s journey from a lighting systems supplier to a full-service provider of connected airport solutions in over 175 countries.As part of CBS’s Economy 4.0 series, the segment reinforces ADB SAFEGATE’s leadership at the intersection of aviation, sustainability, and digital transformation.Discover how ADB SAFEGATE is helping airports achieve net-zero goals and transform the airside from reactive to predictive.About ADB SAFEGATEADB SAFEGATE is a global leader in smart airport technology, helping airports, airlines, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) transform operations through intelligent, connected systems. With a presence in over 175 countries and solutions deployed at 2,700+ airports, we serve the world’s busiest hubs and fastest-growing aviation markets.Our Airside 4.0 strategy, integrates airfield lighting, power management, apron control, tower automation, and AI-driven maintenance into one seamless ecosystem. Designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability, Airside 4.0 empowers airports to reduce delays, cut emissions, and operate with real-time intelligence.With 1,400+ employees worldwide and a focus on digital transformation, ADB SAFEGATE is shaping the future of airside operations—today and into the next era of aviation.Media Contact: press@adbsafegate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.