Female-Owned Tattoo Shop in Austin Launches New Client-Focused Website

Cora Mylene working with a client in her private Austin studio, emphasizing comfort and focus during each session. Original tattoo design by Cora Mylene featuring a lion with a fiery abstract mane, blending bold color with geometric flow. Custom chameleon tattoo by Cora Mylene, featuring blue geometric patterning and bold color details on a client’s arm.

Booking page, curated portfolio, and updated inquiry form streamline experience

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent tattoo artist Cora Mylene, recognized among the best tattoo artists in Austin and owner of a women-owned tattoo shop in Austin, has announced the launch of her redesigned website. The new platform offers a more streamlined experience for clients seeking intentional, large-scale tattoo work. The site introduces a consultation scheduler, an expanded portfolio, and an inquiry process designed to set clear expectations before the session day.

The project reflects Cora’s commitment to creating a therapeutic, client-centered experience, both online and in her Austin-based private studio. The redesign also enhances visibility for those searching for a women-owned tattoo shop in Austin while supporting her reputation among the best tattoo artists in Austin.

“The new site helps filter out the quick one-off requests, so I can stay focused on the deeper work,” said Cora.

The updated site allows clients to book one in-person consultation per day, held Wednesday through Saturday between 11 and 11:30 a.m. The booking page provides direct access to this system. The portfolio is now organized by tattoo style, helping visitors explore Cora’s geometric-meets-organic design approach. A redesigned inquiry form guides potential clients through policies and filters out requests for small tattoos or script work, ensuring alignment with Cora’s focus on large-scale, story-driven pieces.

“The way the site looks, the way it reads—it’s personal. It reflects who I am, not just what I do,” said Cora.

The redesign also mirrors the emphasis Cora places on building trust with her clients through intentional design and personal interaction.

“Adding a scheduling system isn’t just about efficiency—it’s part of creating a seamless experience that respects both my time and the client’s,” Cora added.

Cora’s private studio operates with a three-hour session minimum at a base rate of $600. Clients are provided with a preview of their design roughly 48 hours before their appointment, and touch-ups are available within six months. By incorporating these standards into her new digital presence, the artist ensures clients have clear expectations before their first consultation.

Consultations will reopen following Cora’s return from Switzerland in early September, with tattoo sessions currently booking into December 2025.

About Cora Mylene Tattoos: It is a private tattoo studio based in Austin, Texas, specializing in custom, story-driven designs that harmonize geometric structure with organic realism and neo-traditional color. Founded in 2024, the studio emphasizes a safe, therapeutic environment with a collaborative, design-ready process. As a women-owned tattoo shop in Austin, it serves intentional clients seeking meaningful, large-scale tattoos and has earned recognition among the best tattoo artists in Austin.

