New Loyalty Program from Golden Child Tattoo Rewards San Diego Ink Lovers with $25 Bonus for New Clients

The exterior of Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop in Escondido, California, welcoming clients with its signature blend of warmth and craftsmanship. Pre-drawn flash tattoo designs available at Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop, featuring bold, classic American Traditional imagery. A healed American Traditional tattoo by Golden Child, showcasing vibrant color and bold linework.

San Diego studio launches points-based rewards system, celebrates American Traditional heritage with limited flash promotion

Our loyalty program is intended to strengthen relationships with our clients by providing tangible rewards for their continued support” — Brandon Castillo, owner of Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop, a trusted name in Tattoo Shop in San Diego, has rolled out a new Loyalty Rewards Program aimed at both new and returning clients. The program features $25 in reward points for new clients and introduces a structured system that gives clients money back toward future visits based on the services they book.

New clients who sign up through Golden Child’s OptiMonk pop-up receive 25 reward points upon joining—equivalent to $25 in value. Existing clients who enroll in the program receive 10 points for signing up. Points are granted during the visit and can only be used on a future appointment, ensuring they support long-term client relationships.

Under the program, clients earn 25 points for each tattoo session they book, and 10 points for each piercing session. Points are redeemable at a rate of 1 point per $1, making it easy for clients to calculate the savings they are building toward their next visit. Additional points may also be offered during promotional events or birthday milestones.

“Our loyalty program is intended to strengthen relationships with our clients by providing tangible rewards for their continued support,” said Brandon Castillo, owner of Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing. “We’re proud to make the tattoo experience rewarding in every sense.”

In celebration of the launch, Golden Child is showcasing its specialty in American Traditional tattoos with a limited-time flash tattoos campaign. These iconic, bold designs—featuring classic imagery like anchors, eagles, and roses are available at fixed prices between $100 and $150."

For adventurous clients, the studio also offers its signature “Get What You Get” tattoo gumball game, which randomly assigns flash designs and adds an element of fun and spontaneity to the tattoo experience.

“Flash tattoos are integral to American Traditional tattoo heritage,” Castillo added. “Our ‘Get What You Get’ game offers clients an opportunity to participate in a longstanding tradition, allowing them to embrace the spontaneous aspect of tattoo culture.”

The referral system within the loyalty program also offers rewards: referred clients receive 25 points upon signing up, while the referrer earns points based on what service their friend books—25 points for a tattoo or 10 for a piercing. Golden Child continues to emphasize hygiene, inclusivity, and collaboration, welcoming both first-time and returning clients with a focus on artistic integrity and community connection.

This program aligns with Golden Child’s mission to celebrate San Diego’s tattoo legacy, including its strong ties to naval and military culture. Full program details are available on Golden Child’s website.

About Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop: Founded in 2007 and rebranded in 2024, Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop is a community-driven tattoo and piercing studio located in Escondido, California. Known for its welcoming vibe and artistic integrity, the studio offers a range of tattoo styles, including American Traditional, Fine Line, and Black & Grey Realism. Its artists are committed to self-expression, authenticity, and collaboration helping clients “uncover the gold within.”

