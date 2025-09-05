Wärtsilä's “The Heartbeat of our Societies - Transitioning Towards a Clean Energy Future”

New documentary demonstrates the path to a sustainable energy transition.

Wärtsilä, with its 190-year history, is positioned as a forward-looking partner offering future-proof solutions to accelerate the journey to a decarbonised energy future” — Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä

HELSINKI, FINLAND, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global technology group Wärtsilä has released a new documentary, "The heartbeat of our societies", highlighting the vital role of balancing technologies in achieving a clean, affordable, and reliable energy future. The film showcases Wärtsilä's flexible balancing engine power and energy storage solutions as key to integrating renewable energy sources and reaching decarbonisation goals, affordably and reliably."The heartbeat of our societies" underscores the urgent need for affordable, sustainable and consistently available energy globally, especially following recent energy crises and blackouts that emphasised the importance of resilient power systems. The documentary explores energy's fundamental role, from daily life to advanced digital technologies like AI and cloud computing, all requiring increasingly green electricity.A central theme of the documentary film is the crucial necessity of balancing technologies within the energy mix. While renewables like solar and wind offer the lowest cost of electricity ever seen, their intermittency demands robust support for continuous supply. The film features Wärtsilä's fast-starting engine power plants and energy storage solutions, which are vital for grid stability and reliability, providing power 24/7, 365 days a year.Evidence from Wärtsilä's global power system modelling demonstrates that an optimal blend of renewables, engine power plants and energy storage, leads to significant cost savings and faster CO2 reductions compared to a renewables-only approach. This holistic strategy creates a low-cost, low-emission, highly efficient, and highly flexible power system. These power systems are needed to drive the energy transition.Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä, states, "The challenges we are facing now and going forward are probably some of the most important and biggest we’ve ever faced. However, the technologies we need to overcome these are already there and Wärtsilä, with its 190-year history, is positioned as a forward-looking partner offering future-proof solutions to accelerate the journey to a decarbonised energy future.""The heartbeat of our societies" delivers an optimistic message: a 100% renewable, reliable, and affordable energy future is within reach. The energy transition relies on scaling renewables, integrating balancing solutions, phasing out legacy power systems, and embracing sustainable, carbon-neutral, and zero-carbon fuels for flexible balancing engines. The documentary serves as a powerful call to action, reminding viewers that the energy transition is an accelerating reality. For more information, visit Wärtsilä's Engine Power Plants page , their Energy Storage page , and their Crossroads to Net Zero report on balancing technologies.Watch the campaign live here:FoxBusiness.com https://partners.foxnews.com/waertsilae CBS News https://www.cbsnews.com/brandstudio/news/powering-tomorrow-unpacking-the-energy-transition-in-the-heartbeat-of-our-societies-transitioning-towards-a-clean-energy-future-from-wartsila/ About the company:Wärtsilä Energy is at the forefront of the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers and the power sector to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys through our market-leading technologies and power system expertise. Our solutions include flexible engine power plants, energy storage and optimisation technology, and services for the whole lifecycle of our installations. Our engines are future-proof and can run on sustainable fuels. Our track record comprises of 79 GW delivered power plant capacity and over 130 energy storage systems in 180 countries around the world. Over 30% of our operating installed base is under service agreements.Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 18,300 professionals in more than 230 locations in 77 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2024, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 6.4 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.