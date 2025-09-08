Plastic Lined Piping Market Drivers and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plastic Lined Piping Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Plastic Lined Piping Market?

In recent times, the market size of plastic lined piping has experienced robust growth. The market is set to expand from $3.08 billion in 2024 to $3.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the escalating demand for chemical processing, the increased need for corrosion resistance, the expansion of water treatment infrastructure, growth in oil and gas exploration activities, and the heightened adoption of industrial automation.

The market for plastic lined pipes is predicted to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with expectations to reach a value of $4.27 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The factors driving this growth across the projection period include an amplified emphasis on sustainability, heightened need for high-purity fluid transportation, an escalation in pharmaceutical production, the burgeoning semiconductor industry, and an uptick in investments directed towards infrastructure projects. The emerging trends expected to make a significant impact during the forecast period encompass developments in lining technologies, escalated utilization of composite materials, advancements in methods of pipe jointing, sophisticated systems for leak detection, and a rising inclination towards the use of fluoropolymer linings.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Plastic Lined Piping Global Market Growth?

The growth trajectory of the plastic lined piping market is set on an upward trend, partly due to growing investments in infrastructure development. This encompasses improved and newly constructed foundational systems, including transportation, energy, water, and communication networks. This rise is attributed to increased government funding, thereby stimulating economic growth and enhancing public amenities via modernized facilities. The plastic lined piping market benefits from this through increased demand in construction-based and industrial projects that require durable and corrosion-resistant piping solutions. This fact is supported by data from the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, which confirmed that in 2023, infrastructure investment touched $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in constant prices, or a 3.9% increase from 2022. Growth in the oil and gas sectors also fuels the expanding plastic lined piping market. This sector includes industries responsible for transforming hydrocarbons into fuels, chemicals, and materials. This growth is propelled by a growing global energy demand, thereby increasing the need for fuel, chemicals, and industrial materials. Plastic-lined piping provides both sectors with lasting corrosion resistance, thus prolonging the life of piping systems used to move aggressive chemicals and hydrocarbons. For example, the US Energy Information Administration indicated that oil production in December 2025 had jumped from 12.2 million barrels a day in December 2022 to 13.3 million barrels a day, while natural gas output hit 128.8 billion cubic feet per day in December 2023.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Plastic Lined Piping Market?

Major players in the Plastic Lined Piping Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sekisui Chemical Company Limited

• Georg Fischer AG

• Wavin B.V.

• Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Crane ChemPharma & Energy

• Polypipe Group plc

• Asahi Yukizai Corporation

• KWH Group Ltd.

• INEOS Group Limited

• KE KELIT Kunststoffwerk Gesellschaft m.b.H.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Plastic Lined Piping Market Report?

The plastic lined piping market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene

2) By Configuration Type: Rigid Piping, Flexible Piping

3) By Pipe Diameter: Small Diameter, Less than 2 inches, Medium Diameter (2 To 6 Inches)

4) By Application: Corrosive Fluid Transport, Heat Transfer Systems

5) By End-Use Industry: Chemicals, Oil And Gas

Subsegments:

1) By Polyvinyl Chloride: Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride, Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride, High Impact Polyvinyl Chloride, Foam Core Polyvinyl Chloride, Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

2) By Polyethylene: High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX), Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Plastic Lined Piping Industry?

In the Plastic Lined Piping Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for 2024. The region predicted to grow at the swiftest pace in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. This report includes detailed coverage of regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

