Smart Rearview Mirror Market to Expand at a 13.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $6.35 Billion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Smart Rearview Mirror Market Worth?

The market size of the intelligent rearview mirror has seen rapid expansion in recent years. Its growth is projected to rise from $3.42 billion in 2024 to $3.85 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The historical growth can be directly tied to the surge in consumer demand for better vehicle safety, the widespread embrace of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the enforcement of stricter governmental regulations that mandate safety features, heightened consumer awareness of road safety, and the growth of the automotive industry in burgeoning markets.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion of the smart rearview mirror market in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $6.36 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This growth during the predicted period is credited to factors such as a rising preference among consumers for luxury vehicles, an increased demand for in-vehicle connectivity technologies, growing consciousness about road safety, the expansion of the auto industry in developing markets, and a surge in the adoption of electric cars. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the integration of infotainment systems with rearview features, the advancement of augmented reality smart mirrors, a focus on environmentally-friendly manufacturing methods, the adoption of streaming media rearview mirrors, and an increased emphasis on car aesthetics and design.

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Rearview Mirror Market?

The upswing in use of connected vehicles is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the smart rearview mirror market. These automobiles, facilitated with internet connectivity and wireless communication, are capable of intercommunication with other cars, infrastructure, and outer networks. Due to advancements in wireless communication resulting in real-time data exchange, safety improvements, better traffic control, and improved vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity, the adoption of connected vehicles is on a continuous rise. Smart rearview mirrors contribute to this growth by incorporating cameras, sensors and network connectivity to improve driver consciousness, share data in real-time, and offer enhanced safety and navigational aids. In January 2024, the BMW Group, a Germany-based vehicle manufacturing company, reported record-breaking sales performance the previous year, with delivery of 2,555,341 BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce vehicles globally, signifying a 6.5% increase. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company's sales had a year-over-year surge of 10.3% reaching 718,778 units. Thus, the escalating adoption of connected vehicles is propelling the smart rearview mirror market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Rearview Mirror Market?

Major players in the Smart Rearview Mirror Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Valeo S.A.

• Aptiv PLC

• Samvardhana Motherson International Limited.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Smart Rearview Mirror Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the smart rearview mirror market size are concentrating on the production of cutting-edge solutions like high-definition digital displays that can boost driver visibility and therefore, elevate vehicular safety. High-definition digital displays are essentially screens that provide lucid, detailed videos or imagery, which come in handy for drivers by offering them unobscured, real-time visuals of the area both behind and around their automobile. This significantly improves safety and awareness of the surroundings. An example of this would be when Ford Motor Company, an American manufacturing firm, rolled out their Digital Rearview Mirror in February 2023, for the 2023 Transit and E-Transit vans. It came with a high-definition monitor that provided a widescreen view of what's behind the vehicle. This made it possible for drivers to spot pedestrians, cyclists, and other automobiles, even when their conventional rear view was blocked due to cargo, passengers, or back doors with no windows. The system has been designed considering safety and ease of use, with features that allow for adjustment of brightness and angle depending on light available and driving circumstances. This is a considerable improvement over old-fashioned mirrors and backup cameras, and it sets the standard for future innovations in driver-assistance for commercial vehicles. It's aimed at making it simpler for fleet managers and individual vehicle owners to safely drive in both city and country settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Rearview Mirror Market Share?

The smart rearview mirror market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Body Mounted, Door Mounted

2) By Features: Touchscreen, Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Dash Cam Integration, Other Features

3) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Screens, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Touch Displays, Augmented Reality

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, ﻿﻿Aftermarket Suppliers, ﻿﻿Fleet Operators

Subsegments:

1) By Body Mounted: Standard Body Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Body Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors, Wide Angle Body Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors, Integrated Display Body Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors

2) By Door Mounted: Standard Door Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors, Heated Door Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors, Auto-Folding Door Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors, Blind Spot Detection Door Mounted Smart Rearview Mirrors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Rearview Mirror Market?

In the Smart Rearview Mirror Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the leading region in 2024, with a notable projection for growth. All regions considered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

