Smart School-Zone Radar Display Market to Reach US $2.83 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart School-Zone Radar Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Smart School-Zone Radar Display Market?

In recent times, the smart school-zone radar display market has witnessed swift expansion. The market, which stood at $1.28 billion in 2024, is expected to burgeon to $1.50 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This considerable growth in the historical period can be traced back to factors such as heightened anxiety over the safety of child pedestrians, an escalation in the traffic accidents in school zones, increased urbanization near educational facilities, a rise in governmental emphasis on minimizing road casualties, and the enlargement of city road safety initiatives.

The market for smart school-zone radar display is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to a value of $2.84 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 17.2%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is largely due to enhanced demands from parents for safer school routes, increased advocacy from communities for walkable surroundings, strengthened legal oversight of school zone security, a rise in budgetary provisions for intelligent traffic calming measures, and a surge in the implementation of public private collaborations in safety initiatives. Key trends projected for the forecast period include improvement in solar-powered radar displays, incorporation of Internet of Things for live monitoring, emergence of artificial intelligence in traffic forecasting, evolution of wireless communication for distant management, and considerable investments in cloud-based data analytics.

Download a free sample of the smart school-zone radar display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28830&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Smart School-Zone Radar Display Global Market Growth?

The surge in smart city projects is anticipated to drive the expansion of the smart school-zone radar display market growth in the future. Smart city projects are all-encompassing urban growth plans that merge innovative technology and data-driven methods to enhance city facilities, infrastructure, and living conditions for inhabitants. The surge of these initiatives can be associated with swift urbanization and the increasing requirement for efficient management of expanding urban populations through tech-driven solutions by governmental authorities. Smart city projects provide a supportive environment for smart school-zone radar display systems, by fostering integrated urban tech networks. These networks allow these devices to connect with central traffic control systems, exchange real-time data with city officials, and collaborate with other intelligent infrastructure to improve school zone safety via comprehensive urban surveillance. For example, the International Institute for Management Development, a business school based in Switzerland, reported in April 2023 that the global count of smart cities had risen from 118 in 2021 to 141 in 2023. Hence, the surge in smart city projects is spurring the growth of the smart school-zone radar display market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Smart School-Zone Radar Display Market?

Major players in the Smart School-Zone Radar Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SWARCO AG

• AWP Safety Ltd.

• MPD Inc.

• Traffic and Parking Control Co. Inc. (TAPCO)

• Applied Information Inc.

• Wanco Inc.

• Simmonsigns Ltd.

• Photonplay Inc.

• Data Signs Pty Ltd.

• Pelco Products Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart School-Zone Radar Display Industry?

Key players in the smart school-zone radar display market are progressively adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to augment traffic surveillance and boost road safety. AI is the capacity of machines and computer systems to emulate human cognitive functions like learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and decision-making. It aids by scrutinizing enormous quantities of real-time data, detecting patterns, and adjusting responses to fluctuating situations to enhance precision, productivity, and safety across varied applications. For instance, the NSW Government, a governing body based in Australia, carried out a pioneering trial of AI-powered smart school-zone radar display signs in July 2025, at the Wallsend South Public school in the Hunter region of New South Wales. The project incorporated two solar-powered, internet-connected signs designed by local fabricator HIVIS Group, financed through the Small Business Innovation & Research (SBIR) program. Installed with radar, pedestrian sensors, and AI, these signs observed traffic scenarios and pedestrian movement in real-time, displaying urgent warnings like “SLOW DOWN” when vehicles surpassed the 40 km/h school-zone speed limit, or when large numbers of children were detected. Apart from school hours, the system also permitted customized safety messages, thereby enhancing its adaptability. The data gathered during the trial — encompassing traffic quantities, vehicle velocities, and pedestrian numbers was securely sent to a primary system for review to evaluate the technology's efficacy in altering driver habits and mitigating speeding incidents.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Smart School-Zone Radar Display Market Report?

The smart school-zone radar display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Fixed Radar Displays, Portable Radar Displays, Solar-Powered Radar Displays, Other Product Types

2) By Display Technology: Light Emitting Diode (LED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Other Display Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: School Zones, Pedestrian Crossings, Residential Areas, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Schools, Municipalities, Law Enforcement Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Radar Displays: Outdoor Fixed Radar Displays, Indoor Fixed Radar Displays, Pole-Mounted Fixed Radar Displays, Wall-Mounted Fixed Radar Displays

2) By Portable Radar Displays: Handheld Portable Radar Displays, Vehicle-Mounted Portable Radar Displays, Tripod Portable Radar Displays, Backpack Portable Radar Displays

3) By Solar-Powered Radar Displays: Standalone Solar-Powered Displays, Hybrid Solar-Powered Displays, Pole-Mounted Solar-Powered Displays, Portable Solar-Powered Displays

4) By Other Product Types: Radar Speed Feedback Signs, Radar Message Boards, Radar Warning Systems, Custom Radar Displays

View the full smart school-zone radar display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-school-zone-radar-display-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Smart School-Zone Radar Display Industry?

In 2024, North America held the premier position in the global market for smart school-zone radar displays. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report examines various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart School-Zone Radar Display Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-radar-global-market-report

Radar System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radar-system-global-market-report

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-radars-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.