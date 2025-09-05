Council Circular 25-21 Commencement of Mutual Recognition Scheme

What’s new or changing? The Mutual Recognition Scheme is now available to all NSW councils, facilitated by amendments to the Local Government Act 1993 and Local Government (General) Regulation 2021.

The Mutual Recognition Scheme has been designed to simplify the approval process and reduce the administrative and cost burden on councils and mobile businesses.

Instead of requiring a mobile business to obtain separate ‘Section 68’ approval from each council where they intend to operate, holders of eligible approvals may seek to have a current approval recognised by other councils.

Council participation in mutual recognition is non-mandatory; however, councils are encouraged to recognise approvals to reduce the administrative burden associated and improve economic outcomes in their area.

The Mutual Recognition Scheme contains the following provisions: Authorise councils to recognise an approval issued by another council under Part D or Part F7 of Section 68 of the Local Government Act 1993 Prescribe particulars to be inserted by a council on a Recognition Certificate Apply any enforcement powers for Section 68 approvals to recognition of approvals Establish an offence that can be applied against a person that has had an approval revoked and has not notified the councils who have recognised the approval.

To support the new Mutual Recognition Scheme, the Office of Local Government (OLG) has developed Mutual Recognition Guidelines (Guidelines), FAQ’s, explanatory videos, best practice forms and a model council policy template.

The Guidelines and supplementary suite of resources can be accessed via the OLG website https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/programs-and-initiatives/mutual-recognition/ What will this mean for council? The Mutual Recognition Scheme has commenced. All current and new approvals issued under Section 68 Part D or Part F7 of the Local Government Act 1993 are eligible for mutual recognition requests.

Councils are not required to formally opt-in to participate in the Mutual Recognition Scheme and have discretion to participate in the Mutual Recognition Scheme.

Councils who participate in the Mutual Recognition Scheme may need to review suitability of existing forms, processes, policies and fees for managing mutual recognition requests.

Guidelines and supporting material is available on the OLG website:

https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/programs-and-initiatives/mutual-recognition/. Key points Mutual recognition is immediately available to all councils and holders of eligible approvals (Section 68 Part D or Part F7).

OLG has developed Guidelines and a suite of resource materials to assist councils and businesses interpret, implement and use the Mutual Recognition Scheme.

The development of the Mutual Recognition Scheme and the supporting Guidelines has been a collaborative effort, informed through engagement with various NSW Government agencies, local councils and the mobile business sector. Where to go for further information Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary

Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.