$800,000 Social Cohesion grants to strengthen local communities and combat hate

Thursday, 12 March 2026

The Minns Labor Government has launched the latest round of the NSW Social Cohesion Grants to help councils strengthen community resilience and tackle racism and discrimination at a local level.



Over the last 5 years, the highly successful NSW Social Cohesion Grants program has delivered almost $2 million to 21 local governments, aimed at providing practical tools to address local social cohesion challenges and foster inclusive, connected communities.



When social cohesion is undermined, communities suffer and division grows. We must combat the rise in hateful rhetoric and division, especially following the horrific events in Bondi in December, and look towards building more cohesive and resilient local communities across NSW.



Councils will work closely with communities to understand their experiences and identify practical solutions, ensuring local perspectives are at the heart of each strategy. These strategies will provide clear, local plans to strengthen councils’ ability to address complex issues, prevent discriminatory behaviour, and build community resilience, connection and trust.



The fifth round of the program will deliver $800,000 to empower councils to develop tailored local Anti-Racism strategies (and other related strategies) to facilitate new opportunities for local communities to be heard.



Applications are now open, with local Councils invited to apply for a share of $800,000 to deliver projects in 2026 and into 2027.



Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper:

“The Minns Labor Government is committed to investing in our local communities, and building on expertise from those who live and work in these communities.

“We must be doing everything in our power to stamp out hatred, and unite, first and foremost, as fellow Australians.”



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“Communities are strongest when people feel connected to each other and to the place they live.”

“Local government sits closest to the community. These grants will help councils work with residents to understand their experiences, address racism and discrimination, and develop practical local strategies that strengthen inclusion and trust.”

“I encourage councils across New South Wales to apply before applications close on 17 April.”

