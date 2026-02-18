Council Circular 26-03 Council-led Affordable Housing on Operational Land in NSW

What’s new or changing? The Office of Local Government (OLG) has released the Guide for Council-Led Affordable Housing on Operational Land in NSW (the Guide). What will this mean for council? The Guide provides councils with the knowledge and resources necessary to consider the use of identified surplus operational land to meet affordable housing demand in their local government area. Key points The NSW Government recognises the challenges faced by councils including the scarcity of suitable land which is a significant obstacle to affordable housing delivery.

NSW councils have a critical role to play in supporting affordable housing.

The Guide provides clear and practical guidance to councils embarking on affordable housing projects utilising operational land and aims to contribute to expanding affordable housing options.

The Guide has been developed in response to requests from councils for additional information in using government land for housing.

The Guide aligns with the National Housing Accord and the shared objectives of many councils to enhance housing supply and affordability at the local level.

It has been developed by OLG in consultation with key stakeholders across NSW Government agencies, local government and the community housing sector. Where to go for further information Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

