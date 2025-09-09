AlivingHome: Elevated Comfort Meets Value

History of AlivingHome Best SwanSing Zero Gravity Recliner Chair best 3 seat recliner sofa Zero Gravity recliner chair Aliving Home Recliner sofas

AlivingHome, founded in 2024, is a U.S.-focused online furniture brand blending design and convenience to create stylish, practical, and vibrant living.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who is AlivingHome Home has always been at the heart of AlivingHome’s philosophy. The company is dedicated to nurturing the spaces where people live and work, creating environments that are vibrant, comfortable, and truly alive. The very name “A Living Home” reflects this mission, aligning with today’s lifestyle-centered approach to modern living.AlivingHome's HistoryFounded in 2024, AlivingHome is an emerging online furniture retailer with a current focus on the U.S. market. Backed by a team of over 1,000 employees, the company is committed to bringing innovative and vibrant home solutions to customers nationwide. Combining digital convenience with thoughtful design, AlivingHome aspires to become a trusted name in modern home furnishings and a leader in creating spaces that feel both functional and inspiring.AlivingHome's Design PhilosophyAlivingHome was born from a simple yet powerful observation: beautiful furniture is often impractical, and practical furniture is rarely attractive. To bridge this gap, the brand set out to design versatile, elegant furniture that enhances smart living through both form and function. Each piece is crafted to blend practicality with style, transforming any space into a functional and aesthetically pleasing living area.AlivingHome Defining ProductsAlivingHome’s vision is exemplified by two of its most distinctive designs:Three-Seater Power Zero-wall Recliner Sofa with Drop-Down Table TrayThis sofa redefines shared comfort with its innovative zero-wall reclining function, allowing users to stretch out fully even in compact spaces. Its drop-down center tray functions as a built-in hub, featuring wireless charging, cup holders, USB-A and Type-C ports, and hidden storage pockets—ensuring everything needed for relaxation is always within reach.Swansing Zero Gravity Single-Seater Power Recliner ChairInspired by NASA’s neutral body posture, this chair offers a personal retreat through zero-gravity positioning that relieves spinal pressure and improves circulation. With dual-motor adjustability, a 360° rotating base, and integrated charging ports, it adapts seamlessly to work, leisure, or rest. Its sculpted silhouette, inspired by the elegance of a swan, combines ergonomic precision with graceful design.Accessible, Sustainable, and User-FriendlyBoth products are shipped in modular packaging for easier delivery, require no tools for assembly, and are offered at accessible pricing. These design choices reinforce AlivingHome’s mission: to make practical, stylish, and functional furniture available to every modern home.Press Quote“Our mission at AlivingHome has always been to create furniture that feels alive—pieces that don’t just fill a room, but enrich the way people live every day,” said Henry, Founder and Lead Designer of AlivingHome. “With designs like the Three-Seater Recliner Sofa and the Swansing Zero Gravity Chair, we wanted to prove that practicality and elegance can truly coexist. Every detail, from zero-wall technology to ergonomic curves, is meant to make comfort effortless and style attainable for everyone.”About AlivingHomeFounded in 2024, AlivingHome is an emerging online furniture retailer dedicated to redefining modern living with practical, stylish, and effortless solutions. Focused on the U.S. market, the company combines digital convenience with thoughtful design to create versatile furniture that enhances everyday life. From space-saving recliners to multifunctional sofas, AlivingHome delivers elevated comfort and enduring value at accessible pricing. Guided by the philosophy that every home should feel vibrant and truly alive, AlivingHome is committed to becoming a trusted name in modern home furnishings.

AlivingHome Reciliner Sofa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.