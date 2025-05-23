ALIVING HOME's SwanSing Zero Gravity Chair Wins Coveted GOOD DESIGN® 2025 Platinum Award
Honored with GOOD DESIGN® Platinum, ALIVING HOME's SwanSing Chair redefines relaxation with zero-gravity tech, AI adjustments & eco-materials.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIVING HOME has been honored with the prestigious GOOD DESIGN® 2025 Platinum Award for its groundbreaking SwanSing Zero Gravity Single-Seater Power Recliner Chair, solidifying the brand's position as an innovator in luxury ergonomic furniture. The award, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, recognizes exceptional achievements in design excellence and technological innovation.
Revolutionary Design Meets Unparalleled Comfort.
The award-winning SwanSing Zero Gravity Reclining Chair redefines modern relaxation with its:
1. NASA-inspired zero gravity positioning that optimally distributes body weight
2. Smart power recline system with customizable memory presets
3. Sustainable premium materials, including OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics and recycled metal framing
4. AI-powered posture adjustment that learns user preferences over time
Jury members highlighted the power recliner chair's "perfect marriage of cutting-edge technology and timeless Scandinavian aesthetics," praising its ability to deliver spa-like comfort while maintaining a sleek, minimalist profile suitable for contemporary living spaces.
About the GOOD DESIGN® Awards
Established in 1950, the annual GOOD DESIGN® program celebrates the most innovative and visionary product designs worldwide. The Platinum Award represents the highest level of recognition, awarded to fewer than 1% of submissions.
A Testament to Human-Centric Innovation
"We designed the SwanSing to transform how people experience relaxation at home," said ALIVING HOME's Chief Design Officer. "This recognition validates our commitment to creating furniture that actively enhances wellbeing through intelligent design."
The leather recliner chair will be showcased at the GOOD DESIGN® 2025 Exhibition in Chicago before joining ALIVING HOME's permanent collection.
About ALIVING HOME
ALIVING HOME is a pioneer in smart luxury furniture, combining sustainable materials with advanced ergonomic technologies to create pieces that improve everyday living.
Learn more about Aliving Home Clearance furniture.
