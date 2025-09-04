Two EMAS Systems Successfully Stop Aircraft in Separate Incidents

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Two Engineered Materials Arresting Systems (EMAS) played a crucial role in safely stopping aircraft during runway overruns at two different locations yesterday. EMAS is a bed of lightweight, crushable material installed at the end of a runway to slow down aircraft that overshoot, undershoot, or veer off the runway.

Chicago, Illinois : A Gulfstream G150 overran the runway at Chicago Executive Airport and was safely brought to a stop by the EMAS system installed beyond the runway’s end. Two people were on board, and no serious injuries were reported.

Boca Raton, Florida: A similar incident occurred at Boca Raton Airport, where a Bombardier Challenger 300 went beyond the runway during landing and was safely halted by the EMAS bed. Four people were on board, and no serious injuries were reported.

“Yesterday’s incidents in Chicago and Boca Raton clearly demonstrate the lifesaving value of EMAS technology,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These two systems did exactly what they’re designed to do—stop aircraft safely when they go off the runway. This technology is making a real difference in preventing serious accidents.”

These incidents underscore the vital importance of EMAS technology in enhancing aviation safety by preventing potentially catastrophic runway overruns.

Watch our EMAS explainer video. Currently, there are 122 EMAS systems at 70 U.S. airports.