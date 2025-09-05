Waanee AI Partners with Digitide to Deliver Human-Centered Conversational AI for Enterprise CX

Waanee AI partners with Digitide to deliver blended human + AI CX, empowering agents, scaling service, and preserving human judgment

DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waanee AI Inc., a Delaware-registered conversational AI startup, today announced a strategic teaming agreement with Digitide to jointly accelerate enterprise digital transformations focused on blended human + AI conversational excellence. The partnership brings together Digitide’s enterprise delivery and transformation experience with Waanee’s agentic, multi-agent conversational platform to help enterprises scale CX, empower agents, and preserve human judgment at critical moments.“Our focus is simple: AI should amplify human expertise, not replace it,” said Chandan Kumar, Co-Founder & COO, Waanee AI Inc. “With Digitide we’ll deliver practical, enterprise-grade solutions that automate repetitive work, surface actionable signals in real time, and let humans concentrate on empathy, complex decisions, and relationship building. This teaming agreement accelerates our GTM in the U.S. while helping large CX teams deliver measurable outcomes.”Blended approach — why it mattersThe Waanee–Digitide collaboration is built around a human-first design philosophy:Human-in-the-loop workflows: Automate routine tasks while keeping humans in control of escalations and judgment-heavy interactions.Agent empowerment: Real-time prompts, confidence scores, and contextual recommendations that reduce cognitive load and improve resolution quality.Seamless handoffs: When conversations require nuance, AI hands off with full context, suggested actions, and audit trails to the human agent.Product & capability highlightsWhile the teaming agreement covers a broad set of joint offerings — from agent assist and post-conversation analytics to enterprise deployments and VoC programs — Waanee is also announcing a product enhancement that supports this blended vision: bidirectional multilingual live voice translation for global service desks. This capability is a complementary feature designed to expand language coverage and enable remote servicing across markets, while remaining anchored by human oversight, live transcripts, and escalation controls.Key joint offerings will include:Joint pilots for contact centers and global service desks (North America & India focus).Agent assist and live agent workflows with RAG-powered context & recommendations. Post-call analytics and VoC insights to continuously improve human + AI performance.Go-to-market & pilotsThe partners will begin offering pilot programs for enterprises seeking to modernize CX operations — including multilingual service desk pilots, agent assist rollouts, and analytics-driven NPS/VoC programs. These pilots are intended to demonstrate measurable business outcomes (FCR, handle time, NPS uplift) while validating the human-centric architecture.

