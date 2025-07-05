Waanee.ai Joins Salesforce Startup Community, Ushering New Era in Conversational & Talent Intelligence

Waanee.ai Nominated as a Salesforce.com Startup Community Member

Waanee.ai Nominated as a Salesforce.com Startup Community Member, Ushering in a New Era of Conversational and Talent Intelligence for CRM Enterprises

NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waanee.ai, a next-generation Gen AI platform for enterprise communication and talent transformation, has been nominated as a member of the Salesforce.com Startup Community—a recognition that positions the company to accelerate adoption of its cutting-edge Agentic AI solutions across Salesforce's global ecosystem.With this nomination, Waanee.ai will offer its transformative product suite—including Agent Assist, Post-Call Audit, Voicebot IVA (Owlexa), Knowledge AI, and new verticals in AI-powered Recruitment, Training, and Automated Assessments—to Salesforce users focused on customer excellence and workforce agility.“Being nominated by Salesforce as a Startup Community Member is a strong endorsement of our mission to make conversations and talent journeys measurable, intelligent, and scalable,” said Chandan Kumar, COO and Co-founder of Waanee.ai. “This opens powerful new pathways to help Salesforce customers deliver real-time engagement, smarter hiring, and continuous performance uplift using AI.”What Salesforce Users Can Expect:Conversational Intelligence Directly in CRMWaanee.ai integrates seamlessly into Salesforce workflows, enabling deep visibility into every voice or chat conversation with auto-tagged insights, summaries, risks, and performance signals. Live Agent Assist + Knowledge AIAgents get real-time nudges, compliance alerts, and dynamic content recommendations to improve CX and boost productivity—directly within their Salesforce UI.AI-Based Recruitment, Training & AssessmentsEnterprises can now automate hiring pipelines using cognitive and behavioral evaluations, role-fit analytics, and AI-driven onboarding and training modules—all tracked within Salesforce.Vertical Expertise Across IndustriesAlready deployed across Retail, BFSI, Real Estate, and Telecom, Waanee.ai enables faster sales cycles, higher CSAT, and better team performance.Enterprise-Grade Compliance and Deployment OptionsWaanee.ai is ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II, and GDPR-compliant, available via cloud, private VPC, or on-premise—tailored to enterprise IT policies.About Waanee.aiWaanee.ai is a North Carolina-based Gen AI company empowering enterprises to automate, empower, and measure human and AI-driven conversations across customer service, sales, and talent functions. With a modular AI agent stack, Waanee.ai enables businesses to scale conversational excellence and workforce intelligence. The platform is trusted by leading firms in the US and India, including those in real estate, BFSI, telecom, and retail.Learn more at www.waanee.ai or contact info@waanee.ai

